StanChart chairman calls for further consolidation in the European banking sector

Greater consolidation is needed across the continental European banking sector if it is to thrive again after the financial crisis, according to Standard Chartered chairman Jose Vinals.

Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Europlace Financial Forum in Paris, Vinals suggested that in light of "tremendous restructuring" in many international and domestic European banks since the financial crisis, there is "a way more to go."

"I think particularly that is the case in continental Europe, where there are very large banks that are now undertaking very major changes, but also there are many small institutions which give over-capacity to the continental European banking sector," he said.

"This is something that will need to be sorted out over time, so that only the fittest institutions, those that have the capacity to earn money to cover the cost of capital, and therefore have sustainable business models, prevail. This is a process that could take quite some time."