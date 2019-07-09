'Stranger Things 3' breaks Netflix record for most-viewed series in first four days

U.S. stock futures are lower this morning as traders wait for testimony this week from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.Morning Briefread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.Investing in Spaceread more
Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.Trading Nationread more
America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...Politicsread more
PepsiCo shares rose slightly Tuesday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, as healthier snacks and sparkling water helped fuel sales growth and offset...Food & Beverageread more
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
A federal appeals court in New Orleans will hear arguments on Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in a case that could have sweeping ramifications...Politicsread more
Buyers are flocking to fixed-income exchange-traded funds, but not because they're seeking safety, says Jay Jacobs, senior vice president and head of research and strategy at...ETF Edgeread more
"Stranger Things" just broke a record. The latest instalment of the hit series has been viewed more times than any other film or series on Netflix in the first four days since it was released, the company said.
The streaming giant said late Monday that 40.7 million households have been watching the third season of the sci-fi show since it hit the streaming platform on July 4, while 18.2 million have completed the entire season.
Created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, "Stranger Things" centers on four male friends who revel in playing the fantasy role-playing game "Dungeons and Dragons," and their encounters with a girl with telekinetic powers, an alternate dimension and the horrifying monsters that have seeped out of it.
Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson said the record viewership implies the show's new season has reached 26% of Netflix's global paid subscriber base, based on the 154 million subscribers the company was forecast to have by the second quarter.
"This illustrates that originals are resonating with consumers and finding value with binge viewing," Patterson said in a note Tuesday. "As content breadth and quality improve and drive more engagement, we see further pricing upside."
By contrast, the "Game of Thrones" finale reached 19 million viewers in the U.S. alone when it was first broadcast, according to HBO. But Patterson said "Stranger Things 3" could lure in more users as they return from summer vacations.
"Stranger Things 3," as the latest season is titled, has been accompanied with a huge advertising campaign, looking to tap into '80s nostalgia. The franchise is also being made into a mobile game, which is due to be released next year.