Virgin Galactic: Space tourism flights to begin within a year, company will be profitable in 2021

U.S. stock futures are lower this morning as traders wait for testimony this week from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.Morning Briefread more
British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.Technologyread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.Investing in Spaceread more
Stocks' record run has hit a wall over the Independence Day holiday stretch. This is how much higher the S&P 500 can go, says Mark Newton of Newton Advisors.Trading Nationread more
America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...Politicsread more
PepsiCo shares rose slightly Tuesday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, as healthier snacks and sparkling water helped fuel sales growth and offset...Food & Beverageread more
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., sided with drugmakers Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen by halting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
A federal appeals court in New Orleans will hear arguments on Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in a case that could have sweeping ramifications...Politicsread more
Buyers are flocking to fixed-income exchange-traded funds, but not because they're seeking safety, says Jay Jacobs, senior vice president and head of research and strategy at...ETF Edgeread more
Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading, with the company aiming to fly tourists to the edge of space for the first time within a year.
Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, and venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday that Virgin Galactic is projected to become profitable on an annual basis by August 2021. The pair of billionaires, who are taking the company public following a merger deal, also said Virgin Galactic is on track to fly its first customers within a year.
"Since we put two spaceships into space earlier this year, and made five new astronauts – the first astronauts to have been made on American soil since 2009 – we've had 2,500 people ask to sign up," Branson told CNBC. "The market is enormous."
Sending the company's first tourists would come as Virgin Galactic gets read to go public following a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia (SCH), a special-purpose acquisition company that Palihapitiya created. The combined firm will have a valuation of $1.5 billion, with SCH taking a 49% stake.
"We have a customer backlog of more than 600 people, more than $80 million in collected deposits already," Palihapitiya said.
Virgin Galactic is set to become the first publicly-traded human spaceflight company when it lists. The company has completed two flights to the edge of space, with the first in December and the second, which carried Virgin Galactic's first passenger, in February.
"What the team has built, and this is what was amazing to me, is a business that has software-like margins. This thing looks like a software business under the hood even though it's flying people to space. This is, I think, a really compelling risk-reward," Palihapitiya said.
Hypersonic air travel is also on the table for Virgin Galactic, according to Palihapitiya, although Virgin Galactic is likely a decade away from transporting people from one distant place on the Earth to the other.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.