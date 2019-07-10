Art Cashin, wearing 'S&P 500 3,000' hat, warns of rising recession risk

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time after Fed chief...

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Fed's Powell explains why a return to the gold standard would be...

Powell told Congress that he doesn't think a return to the gold standard in the U.S. would be a good idea.

The Fedread more

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

America's Top States for Businessread more

Wastch: Labor chief Acosta defends non-prosecution deal with...

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta — who as a prosecutor cut a deal that spared financier Jeffrey Epstein of federal charges a decade ago — is answering reporters' questions for the...

Politicsread more

Sen. Schumer to donate campaign contributions from Jeffrey...

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer will offset more than $7,000 in donations from accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by donating to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against...

Politicsread more

DC mayor says July 4, Trump inauguration helped drain city's...

Washington, D.C.'s Emergency Planning and Security Fund is bankrupt from unpaid expenses for President Donald Trump's July 4 celebration, his inauguration, and other large...

Politicsread more

Netflix has already won the streaming wars, says Barry Diller

IAC Chairman Barry Diller said that Netflix has such a large head start that competing streaming services won't be able to catch up.

Technologyread more

Warren reintroduces legislation requiring companies to disclose...

The announcement comes amid growing investor concerns that assets are priced insecurely because of certain climate risks that are not being factored in.

Politicsread more

Fed members saw a strengthening case for a rate cut, minutes of...

Fed officials saw last month the case for easier monetary policy gain momentum, minutes from the central bank's June meeting showed.

The Fedread more

The tech industry is starting to doubt Facebook will launch...

"I think two years from now we're going to be like do you remember that Facebook thing? Libra?" said Bismarck Lepe, CEO of Wizeline, a San Francisco product development...

Technologyread more

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

The Fedread more

When the Fed cuts rates without a recession, stocks go higher...

Rate cuts can be a great thing for the stock market, or a sign of trouble ahead — depending on the timing.

Marketsread more
Markets

Art Cashin, wearing 'S&P 500 3,000' hat, warns of rising recession risk

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Moments after the S&P 500 crossed above 3,000 points, Art Cashin, managing director at UBS Financial Services, spoke to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" about his forecast the U.S. economy.
  • The New York Fed's recession indicator "has popped above 30% likelihood of a recession in 2020," Cashin said.
VIDEO3:5103:51
30 percent likelihood of a recession: Art Cashin
Squawk on the Street

As a major stock market index hit a new record high on Wednesday, one Wall Street veteran is warning that the risks of an economic recession are steadily increasing.

Moments after the S&P 500 crossed above 3,000 points, Art Cashin, managing director at UBS Financial Services, spoke to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" about his forecast the U.S. economy. Cashin said his hat, with "S&P 3000" emblazoned on the front, was tongue-in-cheek, cautioning that investors should not get overly excited by the day's milestone.

Cashin pointed to New York Fed's recession indicator, which is based off of the spread between the 10-year and 3-month U.S. Treasury yields.

"For the first time in a long, long time, [it] has popped above 30% likelihood of a recession in 2020," Cashin said. "Whenever it gets up to 30% it's had a pretty good history of calling it."

Because of this spread, Cashin believes that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is making decisions to sustain the longest period of expansion in modern U.S. history.

"I would suggest to you that Powell is not only under the influence of the market," Cashin said, but the Fed is even "fearful." He said that Powell has "got to pretty much react" and "the Fed has got to keep the wheel moving."

But Cashin's wariness is not based upon a sense of an impending slowdown but rather pointing to the signals to which he believes the Fed will react.

"I'm not talking about necessarily an immediate recession. What I'm saying is with the warning signs moving, Powell has got to move along and that's exactly what he is doing," Cashin said.

He added that he "will have to get a higher hat soon," saying "the Fed is handcuffed on this" and "they don't want to walk away." The stock market "is comfortable" because it feels "for now that they have the Fed and Mr. Powell under its control."