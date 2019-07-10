Billionaire James Dyson reportedly buys $54 million penthouse in Singapore

The Wallich Residence is located within the Tanjong Pagar Centre (second from right), Singapore's tallest building.

British technology firm founder James Dyson and his wife have bought a luxury penthouse in Singapore for a record 73.8 million Singapore dollars ($54.2 million), according to The Business Times newspaper on Wednesday.

The privately held company Dyson founded is known for selling $400 hair dryers and sleekly designed vacuum cleaners.

The Business Times did not specify its sources, but local newspaper The Straits Times said it had reviewed documents revealing the purchase.

Official title records seen by Reuters show billionaire Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20. The records did not state the price paid, the wire said.