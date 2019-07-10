Billionaire James Dyson reportedly buys $54 million penthouse in Singapore

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed chief faces tough task in Congressional testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Market Insiderread more

Netflix has lost two popular shows as old media companies flex...

AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...

Technologyread more

Lighthizer, Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on...

Top U.S. trade officials spoke with their Chinese counterparts Tuesday as Washington and Beijing work to iron out a trade deal.

Politicsread more

The housing market is about to shift in a bad way for buyers

Inventory began to grow in the second half of last year, but supply will soon drop yet again, and could hit a new low.

Real Estateread more

Export dispute with Japan could be 'prolonged,' says South Korean...

"We can't rule out the possibility that the situation would be prolonged, despite our diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue," President Moon Jae-in said at a meeting with...

Asia Economyread more

Billionaire James Dyson reportedly buys $54 million penthouse in...

British technology firm founder James Dyson and his wife have reportedly purchased a luxury penthouse in Singapore for a record S$73.8 million ($54.2 million).

Millionaires & Billionairesread more

There's a strange phenomenon reportedly influencing the direction...

These days it's not strange to see the market going from a long period of serenity to complete chaos in the blink of an eye, and one explanation is a phenomenon dubbed a...

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Levi Strauss,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 9.

Market Insiderread more

Winklevoss twins' advice to Zuckerberg: Work with regulators

The Winklevoss twins said they expect other technology heavyweights to launch products similar to Facebook's Libra.

Cryptocurrencyread more

Asia stocks mostly up as investors await Powell's testimony

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Asia Marketsread more

Biden made more than $15 million in two years after leaving the...

Joe Biden and his wife Jill took in more than $15 million in the two years after the former vice president left the Obama administration, according to tax returns released by...

Politicsread more

Facebook's head of Libra cryptocurrency project responds to...

Facebook's David Marcus said the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch its Libra cryptocurrency.

Technologyread more
Millionaires & Billionaires

Billionaire James Dyson reportedly buys $54 million penthouse in Singapore

Huileng Tan@huileng_tan
Key Points
  • U.K. technology firm founder James Dyson and his wife have reportedly purchased a luxury penthouse in Singapore for a record S$73.8 million ($54.2 million).
  • In January, Dyson said he was moving his head office to Singapore from Britain to be closer to his company's fastest-growing markets. The move sparking controversy because Dyson had been a vocal supporter of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union.
The Wallich Residence is located within the Tanjong Pagar Centre (second from right), Singapore's tallest building.
Everett Rosenfeld | CNBC

British technology firm founder James Dyson and his wife have bought a luxury penthouse in Singapore for a record 73.8 million Singapore dollars ($54.2 million), according to The Business Times newspaper on Wednesday.

The privately held company Dyson founded is known for selling $400 hair dryers and sleekly designed vacuum cleaners.

The Business Times did not specify its sources, but local newspaper The Straits Times said it had reviewed documents revealing the purchase.

Official title records seen by Reuters show billionaire Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20. The records did not state the price paid, the wire said.

Billionaire James Dyson has reportedly purchased a luxury penthouse in Singapore's Wallich Residence.
Everett Rosenfeld | CNBC

Dyson's reported purchase apparently sets a new record price for a penthouse in Singapore — one of the world's most expensive cities to buy a home.

Located in the city-state's central business district, the penthouse Dyson reportedly purchased occupies the top three levels of the the tallest building in the Southeast Asian city-state.

Dyson's reported penthouse purchase came nine months after the company said it had picked Singapore for its new electric car factory.

In January, Dyson said he was moving his head office to Singapore from Britain to be closer to his company's fastest-growing markets.

The Wallich Residence is located within the Tanjong Pagar Centre, Singapore's tallest building.
Everett Rosenfeld | CNBC

The move sparked controversy because Dyson had been a vocal supporter of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union.

Dyson did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment, but a company spokesperson told The Business Times: "Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company's business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there."

The spokesperson did not confirm the specific purchase to the newspaper.

Read more about James Dyson's new Singapore penthouse in The Business Times.

—Reuters contributed to this report.