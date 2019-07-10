Billionaire James Dyson reportedly buys $54 million penthouse in Singapore

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress this week, and he is expected to indicate the Fed could soon cut interest rates to boost the economy.Market Insiderread more
British technology firm founder James Dyson and his wife have bought a luxury penthouse in Singapore for a record 73.8 million Singapore dollars ($54.2 million), according to The Business Times newspaper on Wednesday.
The privately held company Dyson founded is known for selling $400 hair dryers and sleekly designed vacuum cleaners.
The Business Times did not specify its sources, but local newspaper The Straits Times said it had reviewed documents revealing the purchase.
Official title records seen by Reuters show billionaire Dyson and his wife became tenants of the 99-year leasehold property on June 20. The records did not state the price paid, the wire said.
Dyson's reported purchase apparently sets a new record price for a penthouse in Singapore — one of the world's most expensive cities to buy a home.
Located in the city-state's central business district, the penthouse Dyson reportedly purchased occupies the top three levels of the the tallest building in the Southeast Asian city-state.
Dyson's reported penthouse purchase came nine months after the company said it had picked Singapore for its new electric car factory.
In January, Dyson said he was moving his head office to Singapore from Britain to be closer to his company's fastest-growing markets.
The move sparked controversy because Dyson had been a vocal supporter of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union.
Dyson did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment, but a company spokesperson told The Business Times: "Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company's business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there."
The spokesperson did not confirm the specific purchase to the newspaper.
Read more about James Dyson's new Singapore penthouse in The Business Times.
—Reuters contributed to this report.