Cramer: Fed chief Powell 'seems to be very in sync with the White House all of a sudden'

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs after Powell hints at cutting...

Stocks open higher after Powell says the Fed will "act as appropriate" amid "crosscurrents" weighing on the economic outlook.

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

Cramer: Powell 'seems to be very in sync with the White House all...

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

White House likely to send USMCA trade deal to Congress after...

The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Zillow, FedEx, Deere &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

McDonald's US owners want a premium chicken sandwich to compete...

McDonald's U.S. franchisees want a chicken sandwich to rival Chick-fil-A's as the Southern chain's threat to their business continues to grow.

The last time Boeing did this, it surged 50%

The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.

US Treasury yields drop after Powell says inflation remains muted

U.S. debt yields rose on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell neared the start of his two-day, biannual testimony on Capitol Hill.

Morgan Stanley sees Fed cutting by half percentage point at July...

Morgan Stanley economists expect the Fed to take decisive action to cut rates, reducing its fed funds target range by a half percentage point at its July meeting.

This tech stock is on the cusp of a 20-year breakout, says chart...

As the Nasdaq moves towards its all-time high, TradingAnalysis.com's Todd Gordon says AMD is on the verge of a 20-year breakout. Steve Chiavarone of Federated Investors is...

Amazon had it right: Virginia is America's Top State for Business...

Virginia snares the No. 1 spot in CNBC's 2019 ranking of America's Top States for Business. Its world-class workforce and business-friendly regulations helped it snare...

Cramer: Fed chief Powell 'seems to be very in sync with the White House all of a sudden'

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress would appear to make President Donald Trump happy.

Powell hinted at cutting interest rates in prepared remarks for Wednesday morning's appearance before House Financial Services Committee.

On CNBC's "Squawk Box, " ahead of that hearing, Cramer said, "Powell seems to be very in sync with the White House all of a sudden."

The Fed chief has sustained withering and repeated criticism from the president who believes that central bankers raised rates too aggressively last year. Trump has been calling for Powell and company to cut rates.

The market puts 100% odds on a rate reduction at the July 30-31 Fed meeting.

"Things are good. And yes, there are trade tensions. Yes, the rest of the world is bad. But I don't see anything in this thing [Powell remarks] that we're doing badly," Cramer said, referring to the U.S. economy.

"I do see that we think that others could pull us down. It's a nice safety net," the "Mad Money" host added.

Stocks opened higher on Wednesday, after the release of Powell's prepared testimony before the Wall Street open. U.S. stock futures were in negative territory before the Powell remarks turned things around.