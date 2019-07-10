Cramer: Fed chief Powell 'seems to be very in sync with the White House all of a sudden'

Stocks open higher after Powell says the Fed will "act as appropriate" amid "crosscurrents" weighing on the economic outlook.US Marketsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress would appear to make President Donald Trump happy.
Powell hinted at cutting interest rates in prepared remarks for Wednesday morning's appearance before House Financial Services Committee.
On CNBC's "Squawk Box, " ahead of that hearing, Cramer said, "Powell seems to be very in sync with the White House all of a sudden."
The Fed chief has sustained withering and repeated criticism from the president who believes that central bankers raised rates too aggressively last year. Trump has been calling for Powell and company to cut rates.
The market puts 100% odds on a rate reduction at the July 30-31 Fed meeting.
"Things are good. And yes, there are trade tensions. Yes, the rest of the world is bad. But I don't see anything in this thing [Powell remarks] that we're doing badly," Cramer said, referring to the U.S. economy.
"I do see that we think that others could pull us down. It's a nice safety net," the "Mad Money" host added.
Stocks opened higher on Wednesday, after the release of Powell's prepared testimony before the Wall Street open. U.S. stock futures were in negative territory before the Powell remarks turned things around.