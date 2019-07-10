European stocks seen slightly higher as investors await Powell testimony

European stocks are seen slightly higher Wednesday as investors await a testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the hope for hints on imminent interest rate cuts from the central bank.

The FTSE 100 is expected to edge around 2 points higher to 7,539, the DAX is seen around 7 points higher at 12,444 and the CAC 40 is also set nudge around 2 points higher to 5,575, according to IG data.