Federal Reserve

Powell says Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency raises 'serious concerns' such as money laundering

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • The Fed chair fielded multiple questions about Facebook's ambitions from members of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday as part of a semiannual report to Congress.
  • "Libra raises serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection, financial stability," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says, later adding that Facebook's digital asset "cannot go forward" without broad satisfaction with the way it answers these questions.
  • In June, Facebook announced that it would launch a global cryptocurrency run by the nonprofit Switzerland-based Libra Association in 2020.
VIDEO3:2603:26
Powell: Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency raises many concerns
Squawk on the Street

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has a list of red flags ahead of the launch of Facebook's global cryptocurrency.

"Libra raises serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection, financial stability," Powell said in front of a Congressional committee Wednesday. "These are concerns that should be thoroughly and publicly addressed." 

The Fed chair fielded multiple questions about Facebook's ambitions from members of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday as part of a semiannual report to Congress, which was supposed to focus on monetary policy. When asked by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, about regulatory oversight of the global cryptocurrency project, Powell said the approach should be a "careful one, not a sprint to implementation."

In June, Facebook announced that it would launch a cryptocurrency run by the nonprofit Switzerland-based Libra Association in 2020. The project will not be controlled or fully run by Facebook, according to its white paper. It's also being run by a collaboration of organizations and companies that include Stripe, Uber, Mastercard, Visa, PayPal and Spotify. Still, Facebook has plans to profit from it through a new subsidiary, Calibra, that is building a digital wallet to store and exchange the cryptocurrency.

Later in the hearing, Powell said the project "cannot go forward" without there being broad satisfaction with the way Facebook answers these questions.

"All of those things will need to be addressed very thoroughly and carefully, and in a deliberate process," he said.

The tech giant faced widespread scrutiny in the days and weeks following its announcement, catching the attention of Waters and other senior congressional finance committee members, global regulators, former lawmakers and industry insiders who questioned Facebook's ambitions. 

Facebook's David Marcus, head of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet that will be used to store Libra, responded to questions from the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Marcus is scheduled to testify before the committee on July 16, while the House Financial Services Committee will hold its own hearing focused on Libra on July 17. In the letter, he said the company needs governments, central banks and regulators involved to properly launch the digital asset and "we can't do this alone." 

"We want, and need, governments, central banks, regulators, non-profits, and other stakeholders at the table and value all of the feedback we have received," Marcus said in a letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), the committee's ranking member. 

Powell said the central bank met with Facebook representatives in the months leading up to its launch, and has set up a working group to focus on the unanswered questions. The Fed is also is "coordinating" with colleagues in other regulatory agencies and other central banks around the world, Powell said.

"We do support responsible innovation in the financial services industry as long as the associated risks are appropriately identified and managed," he said.﻿

— CNBC's Salvador Rodriguez contributed reporting.