Powell says the strong jobs report last Friday did not change the Fed's outlook

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked by Congress on Wednesday whether the recent strong U.S. jobs report changed his outlook on the economy and interest rates.
"The straight answer to your question is no," Powell said. "I think since the June meeting and even for a period before that the data have continued to disappoint and that's very broad across Europe and around Asia and that continues to weigh."
"And, by the way, manufacturing, trade and investment are weak all around the world," Powell said. "In the United States, we did get a jobs report that was positive and that's great news. We had some other reasonably good news; I would say the U.S. data came in about as expected."
"Let's go to trade: We have agreed to begin discussions again with China and while that's a constructive step that doesn't remove the uncertainty that we see as overall weighing on the outlook," Powell said.
"The bottom line for me is that the uncertainties around global growth and trade continue to weigh on the outlook and. in addition, inflation continues to be muted," Powell added.
