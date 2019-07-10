Trump to sign executive order overhauling kidney transplant, dialysis market

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time after Fed chief...

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Watch Fed's Powell testify in front of the House Financial...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

The Fedread more

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

America's Top States for Businessread more

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

The Fedread more

The Fed chief just told markets a rate cut is coming

Powell's dovish remarks, prepared for Congressional testimony, reaffirmed the Fed could cut interest rates in the near future.

Market Insiderread more

White House likely to send USMCA trade deal to Congress after...

The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.

Politicsread more

Goldman says buy UPS, Fedex because concern about Amazon is...

Goldman Sachs is recommending buying FedEx and UPS, seeing more than 20% gains for both stocks, as the logistics companies are seen competitive against new entrants like...

Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Zillow, FedEx, Deere &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

McDonald's US owners want a premium chicken sandwich to compete...

McDonald's U.S. franchisees want a chicken sandwich to rival Chick-fil-A's as the Southern chain's threat to their business continues to grow.

Restaurantsread more

The last time Boeing did this, it surged 50%

The fallout from Boeing's 737 Max groundings is clearer after first-half deliveries fell 37%. One technician sees a comeback ahead for the aerospace company.

Trading Nationread more

US Treasury yields drop after Powell says inflation remains muted

U.S. debt yields rose on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell neared the start of his two-day, biannual testimony on Capitol Hill.

Bondsread more

Cramer: Powell 'seems to be very in sync with the White House all...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress would appear to make President Trump happy.

Marketsread more
Health and Science

Trump to sign executive order overhauling kidney transplant, dialysis market

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • Trump will issue an executive order designed to reform the nation's kidney treatment industry, administration officials say.
  • The order would create new payment models to encourage more kidney transplants and give patients incentives to seek dialysis treatment at home instead of at more expensive treatment centers.
Kidney transplant surgery.
BSIP | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

President Donald Trump will issue an executive order Wednesday designed to reform the nation's kidney treatment industry and save the U.S. government millions of dollars, administration officials said.

The executive order would create new payment models to encourage more kidney transplants and give incentives to seek dialysis treatment at home instead of at more expensive treatment centers, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a call with reporters.

The administration is also pushing for the development of artificial kidneys and earlier diagnosis of kidney disease. Federal health officials aim to double the number of available kidneys, including artificial, by 2030, Azar said.

Trump is expected to address the plan in a speech later Wednesday morning.

About 30 million U.S. adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease and most are not diagnosed, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Treating the disease cost Medicare more than $110 billion a year.

Shares of DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care, which operate more than 5,000 dialysis clinics in the U.S., fell on early reports of Trump's executive order. The stocks were trading higher in midmorning trading Wednesday.

The executive order comes two days after a federal judge in Washington, D.C. dealt a blow to the Trump administration by striking down a rule that would have forced pharmaceutical companies to disclose the list price of their drugs in television ads.

It also follows Trump's executive order last month that directs the Department of Health and Human Services to require hospitals and insurers to disclose negotiated rates for services, as well as provide patients with out-of-pocket prices before their procedures.

High health-care costs have become a rare bipartisan issue with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle demanding changes. Trump, who is seeking re-election, has made lowering prices for consumers one of the key issues of his administration as health care remains a top issue for voters in the 2020 elections.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.