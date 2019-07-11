Let's stop saying college loans are always a bad thing

It's clear we have a massive student loan debt problem in our country, but the news isn't all bad.

Student loans can be an equalizer. They provide opportunity.

I was among the 44 million people in the U.S who have student loans, until I paid them off last year.

It took me just shy of 18 years and was hard, overwhelming at times, and too often messed with my self-identity. Having school loans, however, also made be financially aware, focused (with my classes and job search) and built my self-confidence.

I would love to see a world where there is access to a free university education for everyone, whether it is through state schools, community college or an online degree.