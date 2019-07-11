How to play tech in the face of new bearish calls

Rising risks in tech?

Tech is the best performing sector of the year — up 28% so far in 2019 — and is outperforming the S&P 500 by about 7 percentage points, but a number of Wall Street firms are signaling caution.

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi warned in a research note Monday that tech stocks may be getting too expensive relative to earnings estimates that are now expected to decline. According to Bernstein, valuations for the high-flying sector hit their highest level in 15 years but earnings are expected to drop by 9.9 percentage points over the next year. Because of his concerns, Sacconaghi encourages investors to favor "inexpensive/value tech stocks versus expensive/growth stocks."

Separately on Monday, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple to sell from neutral with a price target of $150 on the belief that new iPhone sales will disappoint, wearables won't deliver enough growth, and fundamentals will deteriorate over the next year. Citigroup also downgraded Juniper Networks to sell from neutral, citing overly lofty expectations for the second half of the year. Apple fell 2% and Juniper fell 4% following those downgrades, as the Dow slid over 100 points in Monday's session.