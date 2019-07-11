Wells Fargo strategist: I'm not convinced it's 'up, up and away' for stocks after Fed signals rate cut

U.S. stock futures are higher this morning after the S&P 500 briefly broke above 3,000 for the first time ever.Morning Briefread more
President Trump ordered an investigation into France's planned "digital tax" on tech companies on Wednesday.
For those who don't see China trade war hurting U.S. business, a $17 billion industrial distributor just sounded alarms on tariffs costs and related inflation.
Shares of Snapchat parent company Snap rose in premarket trading on Thursday after Bank of America said a recent spike in app downloads will drive better revenue.
Small caps have underperformed the broader market this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley says it could be a warning signal for the rest of the market.
Amazon.com on Thursday unveiled plans to retrain a third of its U.S. workforce to help its employees move into more advanced jobs or find new careers.
The Trump administration has withdrawn its proposal to eliminate rebates from government drug plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a White House spokesperson.
Strong travel demand, particularly for premium cabins, helped drive Delta's second-quarter profits higher.
The president is taking executive action after the Supreme Court blocked the administration.
In a world of retail "winners and losers" Goldman Sachs is betting on a few big-box retailers it feels will shoot up over the next year.
The details of the proposal for achieving that goal appear to be far less threatening to the major dialysis providers than initially feared by many investors.
Stocks likely aren't poised for a massive rally despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaling an interest rate cut is coming soon, according to a top market strategist.
"We're not convinced it's up, up and away," Wells Fargo Investment Institute's Scott Wren told CNBC's "Fast Money " on Wednesday.
Wren said future updates from the Trump administration on the United States' trade war with China is likely to pressure stocks in the near term. Washington and Beijing are currently working to iron out a deal after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed late last month at the G-20 summit in Japan not to levy new tariffs.
"There's going to be a trade deal. We think it's pretty far out," said Wren, the firm's senior global equity strategist. "We think we're going to see some pretty negative trade headlines in the coming months."
Despite potential negative trade headlines, Wren said the firm likes certain sectors, such as consumer discretionary, industrials and technology. "We're not completely neutral. We're in it," he said.
Stocks reached record highs Wednesday after testimony from Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S. In testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell said business investments across the U.S. have slowed "notably" recently as uncertainties over the economic outlook linger.
"Many [Federal Open Market Committee] participants saw that the case for a somewhat more accommodative monetary policy had strengthened," he added.
It's widely expected the Fed will cut interest rates this month. Traders have priced in a 100% probability of a Fed rate cut in July, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.