Amazon home robot prototype is reportedly waist-high and can be summoned by voice

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said media reports on the U.S.-China trade talks are not reliable.Marketsread more
Ford and VW will remain "independent and fiercely competitive in the marketplace," the Detroit automaker's CEO Jim Hackett said in a statement.Autosread more
Crew members can be seen jumping onto a moving narco-sub and busting open the hatch in the USCG video.U.S. Newsread more
Amazon is still working on a home robot prototype, codenamed "Vesta," that can roam around your home, according to a new report.Technologyread more
Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain began hitting parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."Technologyread more
Citigroup kicks off earnings season on Monday.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, have kept 1.2 million barrels per day off the market since the start of the year.Energyread more
U.S. producer prices rose slightly in June as the cost of energy and other goods fell for a second straight month.Economyread more
Illegal dispensaries are a huge threat to California's legal cannabis market, the largest in the country. CNBC went inside 10 unlicensed stores to show a variety of illegal...Crimeread more
Amazon is still working on a robot that will roam around homes, according to Bloomberg.
A prototype of the robot, codenamed "Vesta," is about "waist-high," can be controlled by voice and is capable of moving around on its own using built-in cameras, according to the report.
A similar report last April revealed that Amazon is interested in creating home robots that might be able to provide access to the company's Amazon Alexa voice assistant no matter where you are. Bloomberg said the robot isn't ready to launch this year as originally planned.
An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Amazon has continued to invest in robotics and in June introduced new warehouse robots including the Pegasus and Xanthus.
Amazon typically holds big product reveal events at its Seattle headquarters in September. Last year, Amazon introduced 15 new Alexa-enabled products, including a microwave. Bloomberg said a new "higher quality Echo speaker" will be announced this year, which is in line with what the company has done in the past.