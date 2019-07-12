Buckle up: These stocks go absolutely bonkers during earnings season

There's a group of stocks that tend to rise or fall dramatically following their earnings report.

Bespoke Investment Group analyzed the most volatile names on earnings, looking at companies that have been publicly traded for at least five years. Container Store, which went public in 2013, sees the biggest moves of that group historically, with an average one-day change of 17.6% in either direction. Netflix is another big mover on the list with an average 12.8% rise or fall on earnings days.