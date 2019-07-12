Deutsche Bank gets its first broker upgrade after mass restructure

UBS has become the first broker to upgrade Deutsche Bank's stock following its initiation of a historic restructuring program.

In a note published Friday, UBS analysts upgraded the German lender's stock from a "sell" to "neutral" and raised its 12-month price target from 5.70 euros ($6.42) a share to 6.60 euros, on the basis that the new strategy would yield a more balanced risk to reward ratio.

UBS analysts Daniele Brupbacher, Mate Nemes and Nichole Maroun suggested Deutsche would pursue "more aggressive cost cuts and regulatory support potentially resulting in lower capital requirements."

Deutsche Bank will see 18,000 jobs cut by 2022 and the closure of its global equities sales and trading business. It plans to cut costs by 25% while growing core revenues by 10% over four years without a capital increase, which some Wall Street analysts have labeled too "radical" and "ambitious," but UBS disagrees.

"The plan shows willingness and determination to change the profile of DB, the home regulator will be supportive we think," the note stated.

"It's the attempt to break out of the self-feeding debt/equity circle."