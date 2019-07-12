European stocks set to rise as investors shrug off IMF warning on growth

European stocks are set to rebound on Friday following a negative close on the back of a call from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning that the euro zone economy faces rising risks from trade tensions, Brexit and Italy.

The FTSE 100 is seen around 25 points higher at 7,535, the DAX is expected to climb around 40 points to 12,372 and the CAC 40 looks set to climb by around 15 points to 5,567, according to IG data.