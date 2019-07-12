Dow futures slightly higher after Fed chief hints at rate cut ahead

Skip Navigation
Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of crypto, Facebook may need banking...

In a series of Twitter posts, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

Ocasio-Cortez finds herself on same side as Trump regarding the...

Larry Kudlow praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep monetary policy loose.

How Trump has managed to overshadow the UK's leadership race

How both men would deal with the unignorable figure of Trump looms large too.

Tech stocks led the S&P 500 from 2,000 to 3,000 — the sector...

Stellar performance from technology stocks led the S&P 500's run from 2,000 to 3,000, but the sector's phenomenal growth may still have some gas in the tank.

Tinder CEO says he's not worried about competition from Facebook

Dating app Tinder's position as an influential brand among young adults can help it withstand competition from Facebook, CEO Elie Seidman said.

Asia stocks edge up as investors await Chinese trade data

Compared with a year earlier, Singapore's GDP grew 0.1% in the second quarter, widely missing expectations.

Trump abandons fight to put citizenship question on census

President Donald Trump on Thursday dropped a fight to put a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, but ordered federal agencies to give the Commerce Department all...

Deutsche CEO says he reprimanded execs for having $1,800 suits...

"That someone would let a tailor come on such a day is disrespectful," Sewing said in an interview with Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Jim Cramer introduces 'WATCH,' his top 5 retailers with scale

"As an investor, you need recognize which businesses can scale because those are the ones that win," Jim Cramer says.

Singapore's GDP badly misses forecasts, shrinking 3.4% from the...

Singapore's economy shrank in the second quarter from the previous three months on an annualized basis, widely missing economists' forecasts, preliminary data showed on...

Top US port for China ocean trade reports decline in June imports

The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, handled 5.1% fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the...

Boeing 737 program manager is retiring as Max jet remains...

Lindblad's retirement comes as Boeing copes with the fallout of two crashes that killed 346 people. Its 737 Max jet has has been grounded since mid-March.

US Markets

Dow futures slightly higher after Fed chief hints at rate cut ahead

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 02:25 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 91 points, indicating a positive open of more than 87 points.
  • Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested on Thursday that the U.S. central bank has room to ease monetary policy at its next meeting.

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Friday morning, amid optimism rooted in expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

At around 02:25 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 91 points, indicating a positive open of more than 87 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested on Thursday that the U.S. central bank has room to ease monetary policy at its next meeting. Powell's comments came during his second day of testimony before Congress.

The Fed chief, who has been under pressure from President Donald Trump to cut rates, has made a strong case to lower borrowing costs in order to offset a global slump in business confidence amid trade tensions.

Meanwhile, Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agriculture products from American farmers. His comments threatened to revive worries about trade, with the world's two largest economies locked in a protracted dispute.

On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor producer price index data (PPI) and core PPI for June at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, Infosys will release their latest quarterly earnings before the opening bell.