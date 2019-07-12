Trump: I'm 'not a fan' of cryptocurrencies, and Facebook may need a banking charter for Libra

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he's "not a fan" of cryptocurrencies, and suggested that Facebook may need a banking charter if the company wants to launch Libra.

In a series of Twitter posts, Trump said cryptocurrencies are not money and "Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity."

The president added that the U.S. dollar — which he said is "dependable and reliable" — is the "only one real currency in the USA."

"It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar!" said Trump.