Trump's stance on US dollar is 'short sighted,' economist says

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 5, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that call for a weaker U.S. dollar are "short sighted," an economist told CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Friday.

Trump has often said the U.S. dollar is too strong against foreign currencies — what he describes is a result of other countries unfairly devaluing their currencies against the dollar.

A stronger U.S. dollar makes American exports more expensive and offshore imports cheaper, worsening the U.S. trade deficit. To Trump, that puts America at a "big disadvantage " globally.

"I think it is certainly true that Donald Trump would like a weaker dollar. But I think that's really kind of short sighted," said Bob Baur, chief global economist of Principal Global Investors.