Con Edison apologizes for Manhattan power blackout as governor orders investigation

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.Marketsread more
Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.Politicsread more
With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.2020 Electionsread more
When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...Retailread more
Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...Politicsread more
Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.Marketsread more
If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...Technologyread more
Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.Financeread more
Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.Retailread more
Regulators, not lawmakers, should decide whether Facebook needs a banking license to launch Libra, says outgoing U.K. finance minster Philip Hammond.Technologyread more
CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business study, released Wednesday, reveals the places that foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem have a good regulatory environment, low...America's Top States for Businessread more
Con Edison apologized on Sunday for a blackout that left 72,000 customers without power for hours in large parts of Manhattan, but the root cause of the outage remained unclear.
The power failure began after a "significant electrical transmission disturbance" impacted multiple circuits, according to a company statement. Con Edison said the blackout was not due to a power overload.
"Con Edison sincerely regrets the power disruption to our customers on the west side of Manhattan last night and will be
conducting a diligent and vigorous investigation to determine the root cause of the incident, " the company said.
Con Edison planners and engineers are examining the data and the performance of its equipment and will share their findings with regulators and the public at large, the utility said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that the blackout was not caused by an act of terrorism.
"This was not a cyber attack and this was not an act of physical terrorism," de Blasio said
The blackout, which began at 6:47 p.m. Saturday and lasted until around midnight, left large swathes of Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side without power.
The power failure wreaked havoc on the city's subway system, forcing several stations to close to the public and disrupting services along several key train lines.
More than 400 elevators were stuck at the height of the blackout, according to the New York City Fire Department.
Times Square was largely left in darkness and Broadway shows, including the hit Hamilton, were cancelled. Madison Square Garden was also impacted and a Jennifer Lopez show was forced to end early.
No injuries or hospitalizations were reported due to the blackout.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered an investigation into the incident. He called the blackout "unacceptable and said he would hold "all parties accountable."
A senior city official with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News on Saturday that the power outage was apparently caused by a transformer fire at 54th Street and West End Avenue.
At one point, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the power outage was caused by a manhole fire.