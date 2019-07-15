Top strategist says it's time to buy health care, the worst-performing sector this year

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
The one-to-eight stock split would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. It comes ahead of a reported Hong Kong...Asia Marketsread more
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting in July showed the central bank was ready to adjust interest rates if required.Asia Marketsread more
China's fiscal spending increased 10.7% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, underlining the government's bid to support the...China Economyread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Microsoft's considerable reach into the corporate world isn't something Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is very concerned about.Technologyread more
In a closed-door meeting at a Manhattan mansion, executives outlined changes to controversial software that was implicated in two crashes.Aerospace & Defenseread more
President Donald Trump and the RNC are picking up key supporters in the business community who did not back him as a candidate in 2016.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...Retailread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.Marketsread more
Beto O'Rourke's campaign for the 2020 election raised just $3.6 million in the second quarter of this year, putting him in the lower tier of candidates who have struggled to...2020 Electionsread more
Investors should look to buy stocks in the underperforming health-care sector because concerns about "Medicare for All" have already been priced in, longtime bull Julian Emanuel said Monday.
"Is there likely to be some sort of regulatory initiative in the next couple of years? No doubt," BTIG's chief equity and derivatives strategist said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money. " "But A, it's in the price in our view, and B, it's not likely to happen before the election itself."
Health care overall has been the worst-performing sector in the stock market this year. This is in part because of concerns about 2020 Democratic proposals for "Medicare for All," which calls for eliminating private health insurance and replacing it with a universal Medicare plan.
However, actually implementing Medicare for All would be tough even if a candidate such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won the 2020 election, health policy analysts say.
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, an ETF that tracks the health-care industry's biggest companies, has risen by just 7% year to date as of Monday's close, significantly lagging the broader market indexes. The S&P 500 has risen 20% over that same time period. The S&P 500 closed just above the flatline at 3,014.30 Monday after posting an intraday all-time high earlier in the session.
Emanuel said many investors are feeling "discomfort" as the S&P 500 rallies past 3,000. He said health care is potentially a safe place to "hide."
Investors need to think more "opportunistically" in an environment where tweets from the president can move markets, he added.