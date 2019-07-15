Skip Navigation
US Markets

Stocks fall slightly from records as investors cautious on upcoming earnings reports

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Stocks slipped after reaching record highs on Monday as Wall Street remained cautious to start off the corporate earnings season. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 21 points lower, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 also lost 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite hovered around the flatline. The major indexes notched fresh record highs at the open before pulling back from those levels.

Citigroup kicked off the earnings season by reporting second-quarter numbersthat topped analyst expectations. Gains from the initial public offering of Tradeweb, an electronic bond trading platform, drove the bank's results past Wall Street estimates. Citigroup shares traded higher in the premarket after the results were released, but traded more than 1% lower shortly after the open.

Other big banks like J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are expected to report quarterly earnings later this week.

The outlook for this earnings season is bleak. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have fallen by 3% in the second quarter, according to FactSet data.

"Low earnings expectations set up the possibility that announcements may surprise on the upside and provide a bounce in the stock market," Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, said in a note. "However, investors will be weighing the good economic news and low interest rates against the earnings announcements, global slowdown and trade tensions."

Monday's moves come after the major indexes had a record-setting week as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated during congressional testimony that an interest-rate cut could be on the horizon from the central bank. The Dow closed above 27,000 for the first time on Thursday and Friday's gain brought its increase on the week to 1.5%.

"Trends have continued to show little to no signs of weakness and most stallouts have lasted a few days maximum before pushing back to new highs," said Mark Newton, managing member at Newton Advisors. "Overall, 'Risk-On' looks still to be the most likely outcome between now and August when the possibility of a market top grows stronger."

Meanwhile, China's economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second-quarter from a year earlier, its weakest pace in at least 27 years, as the trade war with the U.S. took its toll. Still, China's gross domestic product growth was in line with expectations, and data for industrial production, retail sales, and fixed-asset investment came in above analyst expectations.

President Donald Trump commented on the Chinese economic data, tweeting that the slowdown in economic growth is "why China wants to make a deal."

Investors stateside will have an eye on developments in the U.S.-China trade war after Reuters reported on Sunday that the U.S. may approve licenses for companies to restart new sales to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei within two weeks. The Wall Street Journal reported that Huawei is planning extensive layoffs in the U.S. amid the struggle with its blacklisting.

Elsewhere, Symantec shares plunged more than 14% after CNBC's David Faber reported the company ceased deal negotiations with Broadcom.

—CNBC's Elliot Smith contributed to this report.