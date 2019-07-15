Stocks fall slightly from records as investors cautious on upcoming earnings reports

Stocks slipped after reaching record highs on Monday as Wall Street remained cautious to start off the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 21 points lower, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 also lost 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite hovered around the flatline. The major indexes notched fresh record highs at the open before pulling back from those levels.

Citigroup kicked off the earnings season by reporting second-quarter numbersthat topped analyst expectations. Gains from the initial public offering of Tradeweb, an electronic bond trading platform, drove the bank's results past Wall Street estimates. Citigroup shares traded higher in the premarket after the results were released, but traded more than 1% lower shortly after the open.

Other big banks like J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are expected to report quarterly earnings later this week.

The outlook for this earnings season is bleak. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have fallen by 3% in the second quarter, according to FactSet data.