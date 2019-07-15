Symantec and Broadcom cease deal negotiations: Sources

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.Marketsread more
Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.Politicsread more
With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.2020 Electionsread more
When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...Retailread more
Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...Politicsread more
Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.Marketsread more
If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...Technologyread more
Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.Financeread more
Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.Retailread more
Regulators, not lawmakers, should decide whether Facebook needs a banking license to launch Libra, says outgoing U.K. finance minster Philip Hammond.Technologyread more
CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business study, released Wednesday, reveals the places that foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem have a good regulatory environment, low...America's Top States for Businessread more
Symantec and Broadcom have ceased deal negotiations, sources tell CNBC's David Faber. The people familiar with the matter added that Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share.
Symantec had surged earlier this month after it was revealed that Broadcom was in advanced talks to acquire the security software vendor. Faber had reported the two sides were negotiating a price and had seen possible synergies of $1.5 billion.
Symantec shares dropped 12.8% to $22.30 on Monday.
Symantec has been dogged in recent years by management turnover and a softer core business as cloud security companies have captured enterprise market share and as newer companies offer ways to protect mobile devices.
Chipmaker Broadcom, in the middle of an acquisition sprint, bought CA Technologies for $19 billion last year and tried to purchase Qualcomm before the U.S. Department of Justice blocked the deal.
Even without Symantec, Broadcom has been working to acquire an infrastructure software company and has considered Tibco, three people familiar with the matter told CNBC earlier this month. Vista Equity Partners acquired Tibco for $4.3 billion in 2014.
Still, the acquisition of a software company could give Broadcom a needed boost as trade tensions hurt its core semiconductor business and its relationship with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Broadcom cut its forecast for chip sales this year by $2 billion after Huawei was blacklisted in May from buying U.S. technologies.