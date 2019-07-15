Facebook crypto chief says company does not expect 'to make money at the outset' with Libra currency

Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...Retailread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.Marketsread more
Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.Politicsread more
Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of Presidents Donald...Politicsread more
When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...Retailread more
David Marcus, the head of Facebook's digital currency project, said the company expects Libra will drive more advertising revenue for the company.Technologyread more
Boeing met with aircraft leasing firms and financiers in New York as the grounding of its popular 737 Max planes drags on with no clear timeline for getting the planes back in...Aerospace & Defenseread more
Both companies report earnings on Aug. 8, so the CBS and Viacom boards have set that as a natural deadline to agree to a merger. Price won't be discussed by the companies...Technologyread more
The Food and Drug Administration "stands ready" to start reviewing e-cigarettes amid a teen vaping "epidemic," acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless said Monday in a statement.Health and Scienceread more
US oil companies on Monday began restoring some of the more than nearly 74% production shut at U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Barry, the US offshore drilling...Energyread more
The Guggenheim CIO says he had been approached by the White House about possibly joining the Federal Reserve.The Fedread more
Facebook does not expect its new cryptocurrency project, Calibra, to be a moneymaker right away, David Marcus, the head of the group, said in prepared remarks released ahead of a Tuesday hearing with U.S. senators.
The company has acknowledged concerns about its cryptocurrency ambitions, following a series of privacy scandals in the last couple years that tarnished the public's trust in Facebook. Marcus has attempted to calm anxieties around Calibra by downplaying its financial incentive in the project and instead emphasizing its social mission.
"Our first goal is to create utility and adoption, enabling people around the world — especially the unbanked and underbanked — to take part in the financial ecosystem," said Marcus, who joined Facebook from PayPal in 2014 and began working on the company's blockchain project last year. He said that Facebook won't make money in the early phases of Calibra and will ensure that "customers' account and financial information will not be shared with Facebook, Inc., and as a result cannot be used for ad targeting."
Marcus will speak before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday. According to his prepared remarks, Marcus is focused on addressing concerns about both Facebook's goals with Calibra and cryptocurrencies in general. After a number of crypto-related companies proved to be scams and investors lost money betting on niche coins, Marcus is assuring policymakers that Libra, the new currency, "is a payment tool, not an investment."
"People will not buy it to hold like they would a stock or a bond, expecting it to pay income or increase in value," Marcus said. "Instead, Libra is like cash. People will use it to send money to family members in other countries, for example, or to make purchases."
Facebook is also setting out to convince officials that the currency is secure and will work adequately with governments and currencies around the world.
Policymakers have expressed skepticism since Facebook announced Calibra in June. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, "Libra raises serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection, financial stability."
Facebook has attempted to soften the connection between its own brand and the new currency by bringing other companies into the fold. Founding members of the project include 27 other companies and organizations such as payments firms Visa, Stripe and PayPal as well as tech companies such as eBay, Lyft, Uber and Spotify. Marcus pointed out that Facebook will have one vote like other founding members "and will not be in a position to control the wholly independent organization."
Still, Marcus acknowledged that Calibra will help Facebook because it will enable transactions for the platform's many users.
"We expect that the Calibra wallet will be immediately beneficial to Facebook more broadly because it will allow many of the 90 million small- and medium-sized businesses that use the Facebook platform to transact more directly with Facebook's many users, which we hope will result in consumers and businesses using Facebook more," Marcus said. "That increased usage is likely to yield greater advertising revenue for Facebook."
WATCH: Why Facebook's business model is only now coming under fire