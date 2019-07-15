Prosecutors say case against accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein 'getting stronger every single day;' judge delays bail decision

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS.

A federal prosecutor said Monday that the evidence against accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is "already significantly stronger and getting stronger every single day" since the wealthy investor's recent arrest, as he urged a judge to keep Epstein locked up without bail.

Alex Rossmiller, the prosecutor, at a detention hearing in Manhattan federal court said multiple witnesses have contacted authorities since Epstein was arrested, and that prosecutors are trying to corroborate their allegations.

And Rossmiller also told a judge that investigators had found, in Epstein's $77 million, Manhattan townhouse a locked safe containing cash, diamonds and an expired passport from another country that has Epstein's photograph on it, bit with a different name and a stated residence of Saudi Arabia.

Epstein's defense lawyer Martin Weinberg told Judge Richard Berman that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with the U.S. Justice Department in 2007 meant that federal prosecutors in New York cannot charge him in the current case, which contains allegations of conduct during the same time frame coverage by the agreement.

Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, has said the non-prosecution deal is only binding on federal prosecutors in Southern Floriday.

At that same hearing, which was attended by some of Epstein's accusers, Berman said he would not rule on Epstein's bail request on Monday, but instead would decide the issue on Thursday.

Until then, at least, Epstein will continue being held at a downtown Manhattan jail.

Berman said he would allow some of Epstein's accusers, who attended the hearing, to speak during the proceeding. He also said that he was inclined to unseal Epstein's financial information, which was filed under seal last week as part of his bail application, uness prosecutors or defense lawyers could convince him it should remain out of public view.

Rossmiller said his that Epstein's "dangerousness" to the public included his prior efforts at "witness tampering."

He said that in addition to prosecutors, the federal office of pre-trial services believes Epstein should be detained without bail. And he noted that there is a presumption that a defendant charged with sex trafficking should be denied bail.

Rossmiller said that the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office recently learned of Epstein paying $350,000 to two possible co-conspirators.

Prosecutors also have called Epstein a serious flight risk, given his significant wealth.

In a court filing last Friday, they said that Epstein is worth at least $500 million. Rossmiller said Monday that Epstein had a single account that contained more than $100 million.

Citing the evidence against him assembled to date, Rossmiller said, "If he chooses to be tried before a jury of his peers we are confident he will be convicted."

Epstein's defense lawyers have asked Berman to release him on bail, with conditions that would include electronic monitoring, being confined to his Upper East Side home, and monitoring of people coming and going from the residence.

Epstein, 66, was arrested July 6 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, just outside of New York City, after flying in there on a private plane from France.

He pleaded not guilty on July 8 during a court appearance Manhattan, where a grand jury had indicted him on a one count of sex trafficking and a single count of conspiracy to committ sex trafficking.