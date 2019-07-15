Prosecutors say case against accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein 'getting stronger every single day;' judge delays bail decision

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.Marketsread more
A federal prosecutor said Monday that the evidence against accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is "already significantly stronger and getting stronger every single day" since the wealthy investor's recent arrest, as he urged a judge to keep Epstein locked up without bail.
Alex Rossmiller, the prosecutor, at a detention hearing in Manhattan federal court said multiple witnesses have contacted authorities since Epstein was arrested, and that prosecutors are trying to corroborate their allegations.
And Rossmiller also told a judge that investigators had found, in Epstein's $77 million, Manhattan townhouse a locked safe containing cash, diamonds and an expired passport from another country that has Epstein's photograph on it, bit with a different name and a stated residence of Saudi Arabia.
Epstein's defense lawyer Martin Weinberg told Judge Richard Berman that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with the U.S. Justice Department in 2007 meant that federal prosecutors in New York cannot charge him in the current case, which contains allegations of conduct during the same time frame coverage by the agreement.
Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, has said the non-prosecution deal is only binding on federal prosecutors in Southern Floriday.
At that same hearing, which was attended by some of Epstein's accusers, Berman said he would not rule on Epstein's bail request on Monday, but instead would decide the issue on Thursday.
Until then, at least, Epstein will continue being held at a downtown Manhattan jail.
Berman said he would allow some of Epstein's accusers, who attended the hearing, to speak during the proceeding. He also said that he was inclined to unseal Epstein's financial information, which was filed under seal last week as part of his bail application, uness prosecutors or defense lawyers could convince him it should remain out of public view.
Rossmiller said his that Epstein's "dangerousness" to the public included his prior efforts at "witness tampering."
He said that in addition to prosecutors, the federal office of pre-trial services believes Epstein should be detained without bail. And he noted that there is a presumption that a defendant charged with sex trafficking should be denied bail.
Rossmiller said that the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office recently learned of Epstein paying $350,000 to two possible co-conspirators.
Prosecutors also have called Epstein a serious flight risk, given his significant wealth.
In a court filing last Friday, they said that Epstein is worth at least $500 million. Rossmiller said Monday that Epstein had a single account that contained more than $100 million.
Citing the evidence against him assembled to date, Rossmiller said, "If he chooses to be tried before a jury of his peers we are confident he will be convicted."
Epstein's defense lawyers have asked Berman to release him on bail, with conditions that would include electronic monitoring, being confined to his Upper East Side home, and monitoring of people coming and going from the residence.
Epstein, 66, was arrested July 6 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, just outside of New York City, after flying in there on a private plane from France.
He pleaded not guilty on July 8 during a court appearance Manhattan, where a grand jury had indicted him on a one count of sex trafficking and a single count of conspiracy to committ sex trafficking.
Prosecutors have said Epstein sexually exploited dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his Upper East Side townhouse and Florida mansion.
They also have said he had a "vast trove" of lewd photos of young women, and possibly underage girls, when federal agents raided his New York residence last week.
Epstein is a former friend of presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, both of whom have said they have had no dealings with him for years.
After his arrest, prosecutors publicly encouraged other women who may have been abused by Epstein to contact authorities.
A number of people have responded to that request, Rossmiller said.
"The evidence is already significantly stronger and getting stronger every single day," Rossmiller told Berman, the judge.
Last Friday, Trump's Labor secretary, Alex Acosta, resigned after a week of scathing criticism of his signing off on the no-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2007, when Acosta was the top federal prosecutor in Southern Florida.
The deal allowed Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators to avoid federal criminal charges related to his alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls, in exchange for a a guilty plea by Epstein to a single Florida state charge of procuring an underage girl for prostitution.
As part of that deal, Epstein also had to register as a sex offender, and not to contest civil claims by his accusers. He ended up serving 13 months in a Florida jail, but spent much of his time out on work release.