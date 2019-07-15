Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says there 'have been discussions' about him joining the Fed

Current and former Tesla employees working in the company's open-air "tent" factory say they felt pressure to take shortcuts to hit aggressive Model 3 production goals,...Technologyread more
The one-to-eight stock split would mean the current number of ordinary shares — which stands at 4 billion — will increase to 32 billion. It comes ahead of a reported Hong Kong...Asia Marketsread more
Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting in July showed the central bank was ready to adjust interest rates if required.Asia Marketsread more
China's fiscal spending increased 10.7% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, underlining the government's bid to support the...China Economyread more
The findings by McKinsey and Company come amid a year-long tariff fight between the U.S. and China, which has spilled into areas such as technology and security.China Economyread more
Microsoft's considerable reach into the corporate world isn't something Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is very concerned about.Technologyread more
In a closed-door meeting at a Manhattan mansion, executives outlined changes to controversial software that was implicated in two crashes.Aerospace & Defenseread more
President Donald Trump and the RNC are picking up key supporters in the business community who did not back him as a candidate in 2016.2020 Electionsread more
Amazon workers in Minnesota and Germany are striking as Prime Day kicks off, in a stand against working conditions and wage practices. The action in Minnesota represents the...Retailread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is raising red flags ahead of Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency launch.Marketsread more
Beto O'Rourke's campaign for the 2020 election raised just $3.6 million in the second quarter of this year, putting him in the lower tier of candidates who have struggled to...2020 Electionsread more
The chief investment officer of Guggenheim said on CNBC on Monday that he had been approached by the White House about possibly joining the Federal Reserve.
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd said that discussions took place over the past couple of months before President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate former advisor Judy Shelton and St. Louis Fed official Christopher Waller to fill vacant seats on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Minerd said on "Halftime Report " that he had not been officially asked to join the Fed, but "there have been discussions."
The White House was not immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Meanwhile, Minerd said he would not necessarily accept the job if it were offered. "It would be a great opportunity to serve the Federal Reserve," he explained. "Obviously, if that were ever to be presented to me I've got other things to weigh."
"I am one of the largest shareholders of Guggenheim Partners," he continued. "The importance of our continued growth is going to weigh in that decision." Guggenheim has $265 billion worth of assets under management.
The president said earlier this month that he would nominate Waller and Shelton, who was an economic advisor to Trump's 2016 campaign, to take the Fed open seats. Economics writer Stephen Moore and businessman Herman Cain were floated as potential nominees earlier this year, but they were met with widespread criticism and bowed out of consideration.
Minerd said the Fed has "kind of hit the panic button" and cautioned against aggressively cutting rates. "I would be very slow to embrace the sort of whole-hearted jump to sort of locking us in to a rate cut path. Perhaps one rate reduction would be appropriate as an insurance policy to make sure we keep the expansion going, but I think the rhetoric is stronger than that."
— CNBC's Tom Franck and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.