Blue Apron surges 53% after adding Beyond Meat to meal kits in a bid to revive orders

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.
The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.
The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.
Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.
Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.
KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.
The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.
On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...
Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....
Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.
Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...
Shares of Blue Apron surged Tuesday after the meal kit provider said it will add Beyond Meat products to its menus in mid-August in its latest bid to get consumers to order its meals.
Blue Apron's stock, which has a market value of $153.4 million, soared 53% during afternoon trading. Last month, the struggling company split its stock in order to keep its stock price above $1 and avoid being delisted on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company has struggled to grow a loyal subscriber base and turned to partnerships with brick-and-mortar grocery stores and WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, to revive its business. The addition of Beyond products follows the lead of restaurant chains like Carl's Jr. and T.G.I. Friday's. And while its WW partnership appeals to dieters looking for a convenient way to eat healthy, plant-based burgers have received mixed reviews from nutritionists.
Beyond's meatless imitations of ground beef, sausage and other meat products are designed to appeal to people looking to reduce their meat intake. These so-called flexitarians are expected to help propel the global market for meat substitutes to $18.7 billion in sales by 2023, according to Euromonitor data.
Beyond Meat's stock, which has surged 582% since its May initial public offering, was up 2% in afternoon trading.
