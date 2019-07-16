Cramer Remix: Now is your chance to buy into this miraculous turnaround story

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that shares of Dine Brands are so cheap that it is worth taking the risk and buying.

Dine Brands, the former DineEquity, is the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP.

"[CEO] Stephen Joyce has engineered a spectacular and completely and totally unheralded comeback at Dine Brands ... by embracing technology in order to figure out what his customers really want. He's a winner," the "Mad Money" host said. "Yes, the stock has had an incredible run, but I think it's worth buying on any meaningful pullback."

The company, Cramer said, was a "serial under performer" for years, which led to former CEO Julia Stewart's departure in 2017. Under Joyce's leadership, the stock rallied 33% in 2018 and is up more than 40% this year.

With the stock slipping more than 4% during the session, Cramer said it was a good opportunity to invest.

