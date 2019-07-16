Disney's 'The Lion King' is 'critic proof,' on pace for $175 million US debut despite mixed reviews

"The Lion King" is a "critic proof" movie, analysts have told CNBC.

Despite a smattering of mixed reviews from critics, general consensus is that the remake of the 1994 Disney classic of the same name will score at least $175 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., if not more.

Starting last week, reviews have been streaming in for "Lion King," which is due in theaters on July 19. As of this posting, the film has a 60% on Rotten Tomatoes from 143 reviews. As more reviews are tabulated, that number could change.

However, analysts aren't slashing their estimates at the box office.

"The movie was made for audiences not critics," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, said.

While Disney pegs the film's domestic opening at around $150 million, Robbins said that the studio is usually on the conservative side when it comes to estimating its box office haul.

"['Lion King'] is one of those movies that could blow tracking out of the water," he said, noting that some have called for the film to exceed $200 million in the U.S. during its first three days in theaters.

"It doesn't matter what [critics] have to say," Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations, told CNBC last week. "People already want to see it or don't want to see it, and there are lots of people in the 'already want to see it' camp."

Over the weekend, "Lion King" earned $54.7 million in China, higher than the openings of "The Jungle Book," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin."

The remake is already on track to be one of the most successful Disney titles in the China, according to local projections. On Friday, alone, the film hauled in $13.4 million in the country, more than the $13.2 million three-day debut of "Toy Story 4″ last month.

This strong opening in China is a good sign for the film's opening this weekend in the U.S., as it will debut in most other international markets as well as domestically. As early as April, industry experts were predicting that "The Lion King" could be the highest grossing film of the year.