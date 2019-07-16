Emmys 2019: The complete list of nominees for the 71st annual TV awards show

Did your favorite TV show nab an Emmy nomination? It's time to find out.

The Academy of Television Arts & Science's 71st annual Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but who will be in the running?

On Tuesday, Ken Jeong ( "Community") and D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place") unveiled the nominees — both in front of and behind the camera — that could take home the coveted prizes in two months' time.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will feature 26 different categories ranging from acting and writing awards to awards for different types of programs — comedies, dramas and talk shows, among others.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which take place a week before the live broadcast Emmys ceremony, recognize technical achievements and are not included in the program. These awards go to cinematographers, casting directors and sound editors, among others.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Mahershala Ali — "True Detective" (HBO)

Benicio Del Toro — "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

Hugh Grant — "A Very English Scandal" (BBC)

Jared Harris — "Chernobyl" (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome — "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell — "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Amy Adams — "Sharp Objects" (HBO)

Patricia Arquette — "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

Aunjanue Ellis — "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Joey King — "The Act" (Hulu)

Niecy Nash — "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Michelle Williams — "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson — "Black-ish" (ABC)

Don Cheadle — "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Ted Danson — "The Good Place" (NBC)

Michael Douglas — "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Bill Hader — "Barry" (HBO)

Eugene Levy — "Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate — "Dead to Me" (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — "Veep" (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne — "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara — "Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman — "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown — "This is Us" (NBC)

Kit Harington — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk — "Better Call Saul" (Netflix/AMC)

Billy Porter — "Pose" (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia — "This is Us" (NBC)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Emilia Clarke — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Jodie Comer — "Killing Eve" (BBC/AMC)

Viola Davis — "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)

Laura Linney — "Ozark" (Netflix)

Mandy Moore — "This is Us" (NBC)

Sandra Oh — "Killing Eve" (BBC/AMC)

Robin Wright — "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Outstanding Competition Program:

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Nailed It" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Late Show with James Cordon" (CBS)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Outstanding Television Movie:

"Bandersnatch: Black Mirror" (Netflix)

"Brexit" (Amazon)

"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)

"King Lear" (BBC)

"My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)



Outstanding Limited Series:

"Chernobyl" (HBO)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)



Outstanding Comedy Series:

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)

"Veep" (HBO)



Outstanding Drama Series:

"Better Call Saul" (Netflix/AMC)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Killing Eve" (BBC/AMC)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX)

"Succession" (HBO)

"This is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin — "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Anthony Carrigan — "Barry" (HBO)

Henry Winkler — "Barry" (HBO)

Stephen Root — "Barry" (HBO)

Tony Hale — "Veep" (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky — "Veep" (HBO)

Betty Gilpin — "GLOW" (Netflix)

Kate McKinnon — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Marin Hinkle— "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Olivia Coleman — "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Sarah Goldberg — "Barry" (HBO)

Sian Clifford — "Fleabag" (Amazon)



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Adam Sandler — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

John Mulaney — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Luke Kirby — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Matt Damon — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Peter MacNicol — "Veep" (HBO)

Robert De Niro — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Rufus Sewell — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Emma Thompson — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Fiona Shaw — "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Jane Lynch — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Kristin Scott Thomas — "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Maya Rudolph — "The Good Place" (NBC)

Sandra Oh — "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:

Alec Berg — "Barry" (HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladino — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Bill Hader — "Barry" (HBO)

Daniel Palladino — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Harry Bradbeer — "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Mark Cendrowski — "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series:

Alec Berg and Bill Hader — "Barry" (HBO)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — "Fleabag" (Amazon)

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle — "PEN15" (Hulu)

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler — "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Allison Silverman — "Russian Doll" (Netflix)

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan — "The Good Place" (NBC)

David Mandel — "Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Alfie Allen — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Chris Sullivan — "This is Us" (NBC)

Giancarlo Esposito — "Better Call Saul" (Netflix/AMC)

Jonathan Banks — "Better Call Saul" (Netflix/AMC)

Michael Kelly — "House of Cards" (Netflix)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Peter Dinklage — "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

