Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if the US fails to innovate in financial services

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.Financeread more
The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.Marketsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.Financeread more
KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.Banksread more
The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.Technologyread more
On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...Retailread more
Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....Real Estateread more
Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...Health and Scienceread more
U.S. national security efforts will fall behind without innovation in financial services, the head of Facebook's new cryptocurrency subsidiary said at a hearing about the company's plans for a new digital currency.
David Marcus, who heads Facebook's Calibra subsidiary, responded to a question from Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton about how the new currency would impact the U.S.'s ability to impose effective sanctions. Cotton said Iran, on which the U.S. has imposed sanctions, has been working on developing its own cryptocurrency.
"I'm glad you brought this up because I believe that if we don't lead in the space, others will," Marcus said. "And the same way that we will end up having two internets and two different infrastructures, we will have two different financial systems and two different financial networks. And one will be out of reach of sanctions that are so effective in enforcing our foreign policy and preserving our national security."
Marcus could be referring to the fragmentation of the online world between countries like the U.S. where citizens can freely browse and those like China where certain search results and websites are censored by the government. He said if the U.S. fails to get ahead of fragmentation in financial services, national security could be at risk.
"I actually believe that if we stay put, we are going to be in a situation in ten, 15 years where we're really going to have half of the world that is going to operate on, by the way a blockchain-based technology, that will be out of reach from our national security apparatus," Marcus said.
WATCH: How Facebook makes money by targeting ads directly to you