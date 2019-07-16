Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if the US fails to innovate in financial services

Skip Navigation
Dimon downplays Facebook coin: 'Going to be talking about Libra'...

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.

Financeread more

Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade...

The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.

US Marketsread more

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.

Marketsread more

Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if US...

Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.

Technologyread more

Goldman's Main Street transformation is costing it big money

Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.

Financeread more

KeyCorp shares fall after bank uncovers $90 million fraud by...

KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.

Banksread more

Trump: Administration 'will take a look' into Peter Thiel's...

The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.

Technologyread more

Amazon's rivals are enjoying a Prime Day bump in sales, Adobe...

On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...

Retailread more

Homebuilder sentiment ticks up slightly, as housing shortage...

Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....

Real Estateread more

The 'pain trade' is for stocks to keep going higher

Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.

Marketsread more

J&J vows to defend itself in talc, opioid lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...

Health and Scienceread more

Boeing 737 Max grounding hits Southwest's pilot hiring

Southwest Airlines is delaying pilot hiring and captain upgrades with no end in sight to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Airlinesread more
Tech

Facebook's crypto chief warns of national security risks if the US fails to innovate in financial services

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Facebook's cryptocurrency lead said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.
  • Calibra chief David Marcus said the global financial system could become fragmented if the U.S. does not move fast enough to modernize.
  • Marcus responded to a question from Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton about how U.S. sanctions would be impacted by the new proposed digital currency.
David Marcus, head of blockchain with Facebook Inc., waits for the start of a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. national security efforts will fall behind without innovation in financial services, the head of Facebook's new cryptocurrency subsidiary said at a hearing about the company's plans for a new digital currency.

David Marcus, who heads Facebook's Calibra subsidiary, responded to a question from Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton about how the new currency would impact the U.S.'s ability to impose effective sanctions. Cotton said Iran, on which the U.S. has imposed sanctions, has been working on developing its own cryptocurrency.

"I'm glad you brought this up because I believe that if we don't lead in the space, others will," Marcus said. "And the same way that we will end up having two internets and two different infrastructures, we will have two different financial systems and two different financial networks. And one will be out of reach of sanctions that are so effective in enforcing our foreign policy and preserving our national security."

Marcus could be referring to the fragmentation of the online world between countries like the U.S. where citizens can freely browse and those like China where certain search results and websites are censored by the government. He said if the U.S. fails to get ahead of fragmentation in financial services, national security could be at risk.

"I actually believe that if we stay put, we are going to be in a situation in ten, 15 years where we're really going to have half of the world that is going to operate on, by the way a blockchain-based technology, that will be out of reach from our national security apparatus," Marcus said.

Tech