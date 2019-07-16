Sen. Sherrod Brown slams Facebook's crypto plans: 'It doesn't deserve our trust'

Sen. Sherrod Brown came out swinging at Facebook on Tuesday to kick off the Senate Banking Committee hearing on the company's new cryptocurrency project, Libra.

"Facebook is dangerous," the Ohio Democrat and ranking committee member began his opening statement. "Now Facebook may not intend to be dangerous, but surely they don't respect the power of the technologies they're playing with. Like a toddler who has gotten his hands on a book of matches, Facebook has burned down the house over and over and called every arson a learning experience."

Brown repeatedly referenced what he called Facebook's "competing missions" to make the world more connected and to make money for themselves.

"Facebook has demonstrated through scandal after scandal that it doesn't deserve our trust. It should be treated like the profit-seeking corporation it is, just like any other company," Brown said.