Spotify falls on report Apple will start funding original podcasts

Trade war to drag on as Trump says long way to go and China...

The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.

Group to oversee privacy for Libra says it hasn't heard from...

The Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner said on Tuesday it had not yet been contacted by Facebook about overseeing privacy protections for the Libra...

Roger Stone banned from major social media after judge rules gag...

Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...

Biden campaign hires former Clinton, Obama speech coach

The Biden team's second quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...

Big banks signal Fed rate cuts may not be so great for them

The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.

Fed's Evans comfortable with 'a couple' rate cuts before the end...

Charles Evans spoke Tuesday at CNBC's @Work Human Capital + Finance Conference in Chicago. The Fed president said he is worried about low inflation and several other issues.

Peter Thiel's comments about spies in Silicon Valley have some...

But it's important to separate this very real threat from Thiel's specific allegations about Google, which were presented without proof, and from his claims that Google has...

Facebook says it shouldn't be broken up because Instagram,...

In prepared remarks for a congressional hearing, Facebook says Instagram and WhatsApp have had a greater chance to thrive after merging.

Powell says 'uncertainties' have increased chances of a rate cut

The speech comes as market participants are strongly anticipating a rate cut at the July 30-31 Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting.

Spotify falls on report Apple will start funding original...

Spotify stock plunged over 1% on a report that Apple is spending money to create its own original podcasts.

This is what's driving the economy and Fed rate cuts may be...

American consumers are flexing their muscles, and that's helping to save the economy from even slower growth as it faces what could be a protracted trade war.

Dow slips from record after Trump says 'long way to go' on trade...

The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.

Spotify falls on report Apple will start funding original podcasts

  • Spotify stock dropped over 1% on a Bloomberg report that Apple plans to fund its own original podcasts.
  • Spotify has invested heavily in original podcasts.
  • Apple's Podcasts app is installed on iPhones by default and is the most used podcast app by far according to most estimates.
Spotify stock dropped over 1% on a Bloomberg report that Apple plans to fund its own original podcasts.

Apple declined to comment. 

Apple executives have reached out to media companies to buy exclusive rights to podcasts, according to the report. 

Spotify has invested heavily in original podcasts. CEO Daniel Ek said it planned to spend $400 million to $500 million on original podcasts this year, including purchases of Gimlet Media and Anchor, two podcast startups. 

Gimlet Media produced a variety of original fiction and non-fiction podcasts, including "Reply All," "Startup" and "Homecoming." Spotify bought it for $230 million, according to Neiman Lab

Apple's Podcasts app is installed on iPhones by default and is the most used podcast app by far according to most estimates. However, Apple doesn't host or bankroll podcasts. Instead, it hosts a directory of links that enables users to download podcasts from other servers. 

Apple was down less than 1% on Tuesday. ﻿