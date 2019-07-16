Spotify falls on report Apple will start funding original podcasts

The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.Marketsread more
Spotify stock dropped over 1% on a Bloomberg report that Apple plans to fund its own original podcasts.
Apple declined to comment.
Apple executives have reached out to media companies to buy exclusive rights to podcasts, according to the report.
Spotify has invested heavily in original podcasts. CEO Daniel Ek said it planned to spend $400 million to $500 million on original podcasts this year, including purchases of Gimlet Media and Anchor, two podcast startups.
Gimlet Media produced a variety of original fiction and non-fiction podcasts, including "Reply All," "Startup" and "Homecoming." Spotify bought it for $230 million, according to Neiman Lab.
Apple's Podcasts app is installed on iPhones by default and is the most used podcast app by far according to most estimates. However, Apple doesn't host or bankroll podcasts. Instead, it hosts a directory of links that enables users to download podcasts from other servers.
Apple was down less than 1% on Tuesday.