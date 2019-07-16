Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, J&J, KeyCorp & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Goldman Sachs – Goldman earned $5.81 per share for the second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts and Goldman boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from 85 cents a share.

JPMorgan Chase – The bank reported quarterly profit of $2.82 per share compared to a consensus estimate of $2.50 a share, but that did include 23 cents in tax benefits. Revenue beat forecasts as well, but profit on lending fell as interest rates declined.

Johnson & Johnson – J&J reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.58 per share, beating consensus estimates by 12 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts and the health-care giant raised its full-year sales outlook.

Domino's Pizza – The restaurant operator earned $2.19 per share for its second quarter, beating forecasts of $2.02 a share. Sales were below analyst estimates, however. U.S. comparable-store sales were up 3%, also missing forecasts.

KeyCorp – The bank said that it discovered fraudulent activity associated with transactions by a business customer. KeyCorp is investigating potential exposure to the fraud, currently estimated at up to $90 million net of tax.

Tesla – Tesla has dropped the cheapest versions of its Model X and Model S cars, in an effort to simplify its lineup. It also cut prices on its Model 3 sedan.

Fiat Chrysler – Goldman Sachs issued a "sell" rating on the automaker's stock, saying it sees limited opportunity for North American earnings growth and that other segments of the company's business face challenges.

J.B. Hunt Transport – J.B. Hunt reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, missing consensus estimates by 12 cents a share. The logistics company's revenue was in line with estimates, but higher insurance costs impacted the bottom line.

PayPal – PayPal launched its international money transfer service Xoom in Britain and 31 other countries in Europe.

Vale – Vale will pay about $107 million in compensation to workers who were affected by the January mining disaster that killed at least 240 people. The mining company had announced a $2.4 billion writedown in May for payments to victims' families.

CBS, Viacom – The media companies have set an August 8 deadline to agree to a merger deal, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to CNBC.

Amazon.com – Amazon's "Prime Day" continues into its second day today. A Wall Street Journal article points out that although competitors may match Amazon's price deals, the company's goal is more about signing up more members for its Prime program.

Repligen – Repligen shares are under pressure after the drug maker announced a $100 million common stock offering and a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.

Slack Technologies – KeyBanc initiated coverage on the workplace messaging service with an "overweight" rating, saying Slack's service has redefined digital workplace communications and that its revenue could grow beyond $3 billion in 5 years and $10 billion within 10 years.