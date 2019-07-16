Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, J&J, KeyCorp & more

Dimon is making his own bet on a digital coin that could transform the global payments landscape: JPM Coin.Financeread more
The Dow slipped from a record high set earlier in the day after President Trump cast doubt on the trade progress between China and the U.S.US Marketsread more
The U.S. and China have restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a deal could be even harder to reach now.Marketsread more
Facebook's David Marcus said at a Senate hearing Tuesday that U.S. sanctions could be at risk without financial services innovation.Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs' transition from the bank of choice for millionaires to a more inclusive, consumer friendly shop isn't cheap.Financeread more
KeyCorp said in an 8-K filing the fraud involves a "business customer" and was discovered "on or about" July 9.Banksread more
The Trump administration "will take a look" after billionaire investor Peter Thiel said the FBI and CIA should see if Chinese intelligence has infiltrated Google.Technologyread more
On Monday, the first day of Amazon's 48-hour shopping extravaganza this year, retailers that make more than $1 billion in annual revenues saw a 64% increase in their digital...Retailread more
Builder confidence for single-family homes rose just one point to 65 in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI)....Real Estateread more
Expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent investors back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson vowed to defend itself against lawsuits alleging the company fueled the opioid crisis and that its namesake talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and...Health and Scienceread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Goldman Sachs – Goldman earned $5.81 per share for the second quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts and Goldman boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from 85 cents a share.
JPMorgan Chase – The bank reported quarterly profit of $2.82 per share compared to a consensus estimate of $2.50 a share, but that did include 23 cents in tax benefits. Revenue beat forecasts as well, but profit on lending fell as interest rates declined.
Johnson & Johnson – J&J reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.58 per share, beating consensus estimates by 12 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts and the health-care giant raised its full-year sales outlook.
Domino's Pizza – The restaurant operator earned $2.19 per share for its second quarter, beating forecasts of $2.02 a share. Sales were below analyst estimates, however. U.S. comparable-store sales were up 3%, also missing forecasts.
KeyCorp – The bank said that it discovered fraudulent activity associated with transactions by a business customer. KeyCorp is investigating potential exposure to the fraud, currently estimated at up to $90 million net of tax.
Tesla – Tesla has dropped the cheapest versions of its Model X and Model S cars, in an effort to simplify its lineup. It also cut prices on its Model 3 sedan.
Fiat Chrysler – Goldman Sachs issued a "sell" rating on the automaker's stock, saying it sees limited opportunity for North American earnings growth and that other segments of the company's business face challenges.
J.B. Hunt Transport – J.B. Hunt reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, missing consensus estimates by 12 cents a share. The logistics company's revenue was in line with estimates, but higher insurance costs impacted the bottom line.
PayPal – PayPal launched its international money transfer service Xoom in Britain and 31 other countries in Europe.
Vale – Vale will pay about $107 million in compensation to workers who were affected by the January mining disaster that killed at least 240 people. The mining company had announced a $2.4 billion writedown in May for payments to victims' families.
CBS, Viacom – The media companies have set an August 8 deadline to agree to a merger deal, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to CNBC.
Amazon.com – Amazon's "Prime Day" continues into its second day today. A Wall Street Journal article points out that although competitors may match Amazon's price deals, the company's goal is more about signing up more members for its Prime program.
Repligen – Repligen shares are under pressure after the drug maker announced a $100 million common stock offering and a $250 million offering of convertible senior notes.
Slack Technologies – KeyBanc initiated coverage on the workplace messaging service with an "overweight" rating, saying Slack's service has redefined digital workplace communications and that its revenue could grow beyond $3 billion in 5 years and $10 billion within 10 years.