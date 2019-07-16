The 'pain trade' is for stocks to keep going higher as rally catches most investors off guard

Investors have waded back into the stock market after fleeing in June, but with a skepticism that could keep the current rally from overheating, according to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Managers Survey.

Market pros in July reduced cash allocations, though still to a point that is well ahead of historical averages. At the same time, survey respondents said they rotated back into risk, particularly in the more cyclical parts of the market like industrials, banks and European equities. In doing so, they cut back on safe haven bonds, utilities, consumer staples and real estate investment trusts, the survey indicated.

After shellshocked investors responded to May's sharp sell-off by cutting stock exposure, expectations for lower interest rates and less fear about tariffs sent them back into the market and set up what could be a profitable run ahead.

"The dovish Fed and trade truce have caused investors to reduce cash and add risk, but their expectations of an earnings recession and debt deflation still dominate sentiment," Michael Hartnett, BofAML's chief investment strategist, said in a statement. "The pain trade for the summer remains up in stocks and yields."

"Pain trade" is a term for a market move that catches investors off guard. Hartnett's statement, then, implies more gains for the stock market and a drop in bond prices, which move opposite yields.