United Airlines posts higher profits and buys used Boeing 737s as Max grounding drags on

As China's economic growth declines, some analysts say Beijing may have to spend more on infrastructure, adding to concerns about high debts.China Economyread more
John Paul Stevens, who served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years and became its leading liberal, has died.Politicsread more
The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.Banksread more
The U.S. and China restarted their trade talks, but signs are showing a comprehensive deal could be a long way off, if it happens at all.Marketsread more
"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion...Asia Marketsread more
Facebook's cryptocurrency project has already been met with skepticism from policymakers around the world.Technologyread more
Stone, 66, a notorious Republican political operative who has described himself as a "dirty trickster," had previously been dressed down by the judge for his public remarks...Politicsread more
Delta is gathering more data from customers than ever in hopes of avoiding customer service problems and increasing customer satisfaction, its CFO says.At Workread more
The Biden team's second-quarter Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign wrote a check of just over $5,300 on June 28 to Sheehan Associates for "strategic...2020 Electionsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 16.Market Insiderread more
Strong travel demand pushed United Airlines Holdings second-quarter profit up more than 50% from a year ago, despite continued challenges from the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.
United did not break out how the grounding, now in its fifth month, affected its bottom line but said it signed an agreement to buy 19 used Boeing 737-700 planes, older jets that it can use to meet growing demand. It expects those planes to be delivered in December.
The Boeing 737 Max planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March following two fatal crashes — one in Indonesia in October and another in Ethiopia in March — that killed a total of 346 people. Regulators have not said when they expect to allow the planes to fly again, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights during the peak summer travel season and through the fall.
Airlines have scrambled to meet demand by combining flights and making other schedule tweaks.
On Friday, United removed the planes from its schedule through the start of November, with no end in sight to the grounding. United, which has 14 737 Max 9 jets, had expected the planes to return by Labor Day. American Airlines on Sunday also took the planes out of its schedules until early November, a move that would mean the cancellation of about 115 flights a day. American has 24 Boeing 737 Max jets in its fleet.
Delta Air Lines, which does not have the troubled plane in its fleet, said it has marginally benefited as rivals' operations are hamstrung from the grounding.
In the three months ended June 30, net income rose 54% to $1.1 billion, or $4.02 a share, from $683 million, or $2.48 per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, it earned $4.21 a share, beating analysts' expectations of $4.09 a share.
Revenue rose close to 6% from a year ago to $11.4 billion, slightly above the $11.36 billion analysts had forecast, as demand for seats in every region where it operates climbed in the busy travel period.
The Chicago-based carrier also raised the low-end of its profit forecast for the year to $10.50 to $12 per share from an estimate of as low as $10 a share.
Executives from the second-largest U.S. carrier will hold a call with analysts on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET, when they will likely face questions on how the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max could affect its operations through the end of the year.
Shares were up 0.6% in postmarket trading.
American and Southwest report second-quarter results on July 25.