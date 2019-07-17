Asia stocks slip amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty

Over in South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.68% lower, as chipmaker SK Hynix saw its stock fall 1.97%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped fractionally as the sectors traded mixed.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.31% in early trade, with shares of index heavyweight and conglomerate Softbank Group dropping 1.89%, while the Topix shed 0.21%.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods "if we want."

Trump's comments come after China and the U.S. agreed not to ratchet up trade tensions in an effort to restart negotiations, with the two countries already having slapped billions of dollars worth of tariffs on each other's goods. The protracted trade fight between the two economic powerhouses has raised concerns over its potential impact on economic growth as well as business confidence.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its four-day winning streak as it slipped 23.53 points to 27,335.63. The S&P 500 closed 0.3% lower at 3,004.04 and snapped a five-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% to finish its trading day at 8,222.80.

Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiterated his pledge to "act as appropriate" to keep the economic expansion going. His comments come amid expectations that the central bank could cut interest rates at its monetary policy meeting later in July.

However, data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in June, pointing to strong consumer spending, which could help to blunt some of the hit on the economy from weak business investment.

Retail sales advanced 0.4% last month, higher than expectations of a 0.1% increase in June by economists in a Reuters poll.