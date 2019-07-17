Asia stocks slip amid renewed US-China trade uncertainty

The largest U.S. banks are scrutinizing members of the Federal Reserve for any insight into how the central bank will tinker interest rates.Banksread more
Stocks in Asia slipped in Wednesday morning trade following overnight developments on the US-China trade front.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.31% in early trade, with shares of index heavyweight and conglomerate Softbank Group dropping 1.89%, while the Topix shed 0.21%.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.68% lower, as chipmaker SK Hynix saw its stock fall 1.97%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped fractionally as the sectors traded mixed.
Overall, the MSCI Asia-ex Japan index slipped 0.16%.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington and Beijing have a long way to go on trade, adding that America could place tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods "if we want."
Trump's comments come after China and the U.S. agreed not to ratchet up trade tensions in an effort to restart negotiations, with the two countries already having slapped billions of dollars worth of tariffs on each other's goods. The protracted trade fight between the two economic powerhouses has raised concerns over its potential impact on economic growth as well as business confidence.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its four-day winning streak as it slipped 23.53 points to 27,335.63. The S&P 500 closed 0.3% lower at 3,004.04 and snapped a five-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4% to finish its trading day at 8,222.80.
Meanwhile, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiterated his pledge to "act as appropriate" to keep the economic expansion going. His comments come amid expectations that the central bank could cut interest rates at its monetary policy meeting later in July.
However, data on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in June, pointing to strong consumer spending, which could help to blunt some of the hit on the economy from weak business investment.
Retail sales advanced 0.4% last month, higher than expectations of a 0.1% increase in June by economists in a Reuters poll.
Oil prices saw sharp declines on Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran was ready to negotiate regarding its missile program. Tensions between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program have previously lent support to oil futures, given the potential for a price spike should the situation deteriorate.
In the morning of Asian trading hours on Wednesday, oil prices made a limited recovery. International benchmark Brent crude futures added 0.3% to $64.54 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures were just above the flatline at $57.64 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.360, following its rise from levels below 96.9 seen earlier this week.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.25 against the dollar, weakening from levels below 108 touched yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7016 after trading in a range between $0.700 and $0.705 for much of the week.
— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.