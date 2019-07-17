We cannot accept Facebook's Libra project without strict rules, France's finance minister says

But the bank's net interest margin, a key metric of bank profitability, falls short of expectations.Financeread more
If the S&P 500 climbs another 4%, it will have doubled the peak reached in the previous bull market, Michael Santoli notes.Trading Nationread more
The EU opened a formal antitrust investigation into Amazon on Wednesday centered on how the e-commerce giant uses merchants' data.Technologyread more
Turo is a peer-to-peer car-sharing firm that is often referred to as the Airbnb for cars.Technologyread more
Ascending triangle patterns have been appearing across the stock market, and they tend to be precursors to higher prices, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.Trading Nationread more
Mortgage interest rates surged last week to their highest level in a month, and consequently homebuyers turned on their heels.Real Estateread more
U.S. officials see the deal as a threat to NATO, for which Turkey provides the second-largest military.World Politicsread more
Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has a business there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
"The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the upside in the stock market has gotten more limited," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
China may have signaled it's going more hard-line on trade, but it could be a good thing, former U.S. negotiator Clete Willems told CNBC.World Economyread more
Support for U.S. President Donald Trump increased slightly among Republicans after he lashed out on Twitter over the weekend in a racially charged attack on four minority...Politicsread more
Facebook's Libra project cannot be accepted without a strong set of rules, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told CNBC Wednesday.
Facebook's latest plan for a cryptocurrency — Libra — has been heavily criticized by policymakers around the world, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Speaking to CNBC ahead of a meeting of finance ministers from the seven largest world economies, Le Maire said that Libra raises questions about money laundering and terrorism financing.
"I would say this is first of all a question of sovereignty. You have states, the United States, France, Germany, Italy — all sovereign states with sovereign currencies: dollar, euro and so on and they are sticking to some very strong commitments, some very strong rules. We cannot accept a new currency having the exact same kind of power, without the same kind of rules, without the same kind of commitments and without the same kind of obligations," Bruno Le Maire told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick in Chantilly, France.
"There is also a concern about money laundering, there's a concern about the funding of terrorism," Le Maire also said.
"How could we accept to have now a new currency which wouldn't stick to the same kind of obligation(s)," he added.
In an attempt to address some of the ongoing concerns over its cryptocurrency plan, Facebook said on Tuesday that Switzerland's data protection agency will oversee data and privacy protections. However, CNBC reported later on Tuesday that Facebook hadn't actually reached out to the Swiss regulator on this issue.
The United States has recently ordered an investigation into France's digital tax — a 3% levy that will apply to revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with more than 25 million euros in French revenue and 750 million euros worldwide. This means that it will likely hit big tech companies such as Facebook. The probe could ultimately lead to the United States imposing new tariffs or other trade restrictions on France.
France decided to move ahead with its own digital tax after the 28 EU member states failed to find common ground on how to impose a similar levy at the EU level.
Le Maire told CNBC that Paris could not wait for long for a consensus to emerge at the European and international levels.
"I am ready to wait, but I am not ready to wait for eternity," Le Maire told CNBC. "People are waiting for decisions, not only for discussions." He added that France's decision to move first with a digital tax is an attempt "to open the way for an international compromise."