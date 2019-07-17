Here's what major analysts are predicting will happen with Netflix earnings after the bell

Reed Hastings attends Reed Hastings panel during Netflix 'See What's Next' event at Villa Miani on April 18, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

Earnings season is underway and there's no shortage of story lines when Netflix reports its second quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Wall Street analysts say they'll be squarely focused on key metrics like cash, content, and comments on upcoming competition from Disney and HBO Max.

The company has recently taken heat from analysts over its spending on content as well as its recent loss of comedy shows, 'Friends,' and 'The Office.'

The streaming giant is up 37% year to date, that's second only to Facebook among the so-called FAANG stocks. But it's also underperformed the market over the past year, concerning analysts. FAANG refers to a group of internet and tech stocks including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google.

Despite the concerns, most analysts are still urging clients to buy into the report.

"NFLX remains one of our top picks, and while the competition/price increase-related churn 'wall of worry' could take a few quarters to disprove, we think it presents a good buying opportunity," J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth said.

"Wall of worry" refers to when a company runs into a stumbling block in the market causing temporary uncertainty.

Content and competition issues are mostly "noise," according to analysts at Bank of America

"We see most near term risks for Netflix as fleeting, with structural growth expected to hold," they said.

"We would see any dip around these worries as an enhanced buying opportunity because we do not see Disney/HBO as the competition and we expect, as has happened before, any price hike driven increase in churn to be short-lived as consumers come back for Netflix's content."

However, one analyst says he's keeping his sell rating, "until we see progress."

"Should cash burn stabilize and reverse trajectory, we are prepared to reconsider our underperform rating," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said.

Here's what major analysts are saying about Netflix's upcoming earnings report: