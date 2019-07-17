This is how much income tax you're paying to your state

New Yorkers are paying the heftiest state income taxes.

Residents in the state paid $2,249 per capita in individual state income taxes during the 2017 fiscal year, according to data from the Tax Foundation.

Connecticut came in second with $2,218. Massachusetts followed in third: $2,146.

Meanwhile, there are seven states that don't tax individual income: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington state and Wyoming.

Though Tennessee and New Hampshire don't tax wages, they do levy income from interest and dividends.

Here's where your state ranks, according to the Tax Foundation.