Chewy stock rises after release of its first results since IPO, loss narrows in line with forecast

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

House Democrats contend the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

Politicsread more

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines but Azure growth slowed.

Technologyread more

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Skechers,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 18.

Market Insiderread more

A booming manufacturing report pokes another hole in the Fed's...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Economyread more

Fed's Williams: 'Act quickly' to lower rates during 'economic...

"It's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold," Williams told the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association.

The Fedread more

CrowdStrike jumps after beating expectations in its first...

CrowdStrike reports first earnings report since IPO.

Technologyread more

The link between Warren's attack on private equity and Toys R Us

Some blamed private equity for the rash of retail bankruptcies over the past few years, including those of Payless ShoeSource, Sports Authority and Toys R Us. Toys R Us, in...

Retailread more

S&P 500 rises on hopes the Fed will take a more aggressive easing...

Stocks rose after comments from a top Fed official led to bets that the central bank will ease monetary policy more aggressively.

US Marketsread more

Chewy stock rises as loss narrows in line with forecast

Chewy, founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, calls itself the "largest pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States."

Retailread more

Dressbarn to close 53 more stores in August, wind down of...

Ascena Retail Group on Thursday said the winding down of its Dressbarn business is on target amid chatter the business would be forced to file for bankruptcy to break leases....

Retailread more

Now the market thinks the Fed could make an even deeper cut to...

The fact that interest rates are relatively low makes the idea of a so-called insurance rate cut later this month an attractive option for the Fed.

Market Insiderread more
Retail

Chewy stock rises after release of its first results since IPO, loss narrows in line with forecast

Lauren Hirsch
Key Points
  • Chewy said on Thursday it generated $1.1 billion in sales in its first quarter, recording a net loss of $29.6 million.
  • The results are in line with previous guidance set forth in the company's prospectus for its initial public offering earlier this year. 
A dog sits in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during Chewy Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Chewy shares rose Thursday after the pet e-tailer reported first-quarter sales climbed 45% as its loss narrowed, in line with the forecast it issued at the time of its recent IPO.

For the quarter ended May 5, Chewy said its loss narrowed to $29.6 million from a loss of $59.8 million in the year-ago period. Chewy's profitability has been a concern for some. Dog food is heavy, and therefore expensive to ship.

Sales rose to $1.1 billion from $763.5 million a year ago, continuing Chewy's strong momentum with pet owners.

Chewy's growth initiatives include expansion of its private label business and the launch of Chewy Pharmacy, an online pet pharmacy. In the first quarter, Chewy opened a pharmacy in its Phoenix, Arizona, fulfillment center. It also rolled out improvements to its mobile app.

The first-quarter results, which are in line with previous guidance set forth in the company's prospectus for its June initial public offering, sent shares of Chewy up about 1% in aftermarket trading. Shares of the company are down 9.5% since its debut, which had valued the company at more than $14 billion.

Chewy, founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, calls itself the "largest pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States." It has distinguished itself from many of its competitors with customer service that includes 24/7 access and two-day shipping of online orders.

PetSmart, which is backed by private equity firm BC Partners, acquired Chewy in 2017 for $3 billion.