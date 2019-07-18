Ex-Defense chief: Google has a duty to the US, not China, to 'take our values to the battlefield'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Analysts are sticking by Netflix after the company's second...

Despite a disappointing earnings report, Wall Street analysts are sticking by the stock and looking ahead to the third quarter.

Marketsread more

Mnuchin: Call on trade with China counterparts set for Thursday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if the call goes well, he would expect in-person meetings to take place.

Marketsread more

One theory that could make Netflix bulls feel better: 'The Q2...

Netflix shares are cratering after it missed Wall Street's target for international subscriber growth.

Investingread more

Here's why hedge fund manager Ray Dalio's gold case may be wrong

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio just picked gold as a prime long-term opportunity. Here's why one market watcher says he could be wrong.

Trading Nationread more

iQOS boosts Philip Morris International's quarterly profit,...

Philip Morris International beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates while hiking its full-year forecast as its new tobacco products gain momentum.

Health and Scienceread more

Life after liquidation: Toys R Us is returning this holiday...

Toys R Us is opening two permanent stores in November — at Simon Property Group's Galleria mall in Houston and at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Garden State Plaza mall in...

Retailread more

Elizabeth Warren targets private equity with new regulation...

Warren wants to make private equity firms responsible for debts and pension obligations of companies they buy and change executive compensation rules to ensure that bankers...

2020 Electionsread more

Why Netflix says it lost U.S. paid subscribers for the first time...

Netflix blamed its content slate, regional price increases and a 'pull-forward effect' of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.

Technologyread more

Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates as rising stocks benefit...

Revenue of $10.24 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by almost $250 million.

Financeread more

More than 50 companies reportedly pull production out of China

The pace of companies moving production out of China is accelerating, according to the Nikkei Asian review.

Marketsread more

Raymond James upgrades Apple to "outperform."

Raymond James upgraded Apple and said its most recent checks show Apple is preparing to bring a 5G iPhone to a wider range of models than previously thought.

Marketsread more

American Express just announced a new credit card for small...

American Express announces the launch of its new American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card, which allows cash back for small businesses and has a $0 annual fee.

Moneyread more
Tech

Ex-Defense chief: Google has a duty to the US, not China, to 'take our values to the battlefield'

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter says if Alphabet's Google is working in China, it may be unknowingly working for the Chinese military.
  • The tech giant should be focusing its efforts in the U.S., he adds.  "We're in debt to the society that we live in."
  • Carter says Google "made a mistake" in not advancing its work with the Pentagon.

Former Obama Defense Secretary Ash Carter told CNBC on Thursday that if Alphabet's Google is working in China, it may be unknowingly working for the Chinese military.

"If you're working in China, you don't know whether you're working on a project for the military or not," said Carter, whose decadeslong government career included advisory roles to both Democratic and Republican presidents.

"There is a duty to this country," he added. "We're in debt to the society that we live in."

Carter was responding to tech investor Peter Thiel's calls for a government investigation into Google for its "seemingly treasonous decision to work with the Chinese military and not with the U.S. military."

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that his administration will "take a look" into Thiel's Google claims. Thiel was a supporter of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Google has denied working with the Chinese military.

Refusing to go as far as Thiel's "seemingly treasonous" characterization, Carter told "Squawk Box" that Google made a "mistake" in not advancing its work with the Pentagon.

Google's contract with the Defense Department, which focused on artificial intelligence, expired earlier this year, and it was not renewed. However, Google, whose search engine remains blocked in China, has continued to grow its AI center in Shanghai.

Carter's comments echoed those of former Obama White House cybersecurity chief Richard Clarke, who said Thiel was right to call out Google.

"Google refused to work for the Pentagon on artificial intelligence," Clarke told CNBC on Wednesday. "If you turn around and you work on artificial intelligence in China, and you don't really know what they're going to do with that, I think there's an issue."

Like Carter, Clarke's decades of government service included roles in Democratic and Republican administrations. He was White House counterterrorism coordinator under former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.