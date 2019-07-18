US stock futures slightly lower as earnings and trade fears weigh

Andrew Gillan of Janus Henderson Investors says he likes markets in the Philippines and Indonesia, and explains why it's difficult to invest in Vietnam despite its...Investingread more
China has other "weapons" in its trade battle with the United States — and selling off its U.S. Treasury holdings will not be one of them, said Richard McGregor, senior fellow...China Economyread more
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's global chief investment officer predicted the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice in the next 12 months, but chances of a four-time...US Economyread more
Google's services have been blocked in China for several years, but the company still has businesses there, as the tech giant seeks to sell products to Chinese firms in...Technologyread more
Netflix can sustain its lofty valuation only if global subscriber growth can support increasing content spending and debt.Technologyread more
Germany online bank N26 said it raised a huge $170 million in additional funding, valuing the six-year-old fintech start-up at $3.5 billion.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday afternoon. Australia's jobs data showed the net number of jobs created was far below expectations.Asia Marketsread more
The House voted to table a resolution to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump introduced by Rep. Al Green.Politicsread more
A photo editing app has introduced a few new wrinkles to the faces of celebrities — and to the ongoing discussion around personal digital security, NBC reports.Technologyread more
Property price gains across the wider U.K. have been slowing since 2016, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.Real Estateread more
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that the U.S. dollar was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-term economic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and...World Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Thursday morning as earnings season gathers momentum.
At around 2:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 75 points and indicated an implied negative open of more than 52 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pointed to lower opens.
Stocks closed at the day's lows Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China had faltered over restrictions on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, citing sources familiar with the talks.
This came after President Trump on Tuesday made skeptical comments about the possibility of an imminent resolution to the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.
As earnings season kicks into full gear, Railroad giant CSX posted weaker-than-forecast quarterly results on Wednesday, sending its stock plummeting, while Bank of America reported better-than-expected earnings but warned that lower rates would hit its net interest income growth.
Both United Airlines and Cintas also beat expectations, indicating that the bleak outlook offered at the beginning of earnings season might have been overly pessimistic. However, only around 7% of S&P 500 companies have reported second-quarter earnings thus far, according to FactSet data.
Another flurry of earnings is due Thursday, with Morgan Stanley, Union Pacific, SunTrust and M&T Bank reporting before the bell, while Microsoft is set to report after the bell.
- CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.
Follow CNBC International on and Facebook.