FANG stocks have lost their characteristic mojo, but investors are sticking with them

The mega-cap tech stocks that have led much of the record-long bull run have started to lose steam, but investors are still giving them the benefit of the doubt.

The so-called FANG block of tech giants — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google's parent Alphabet — are still mostly in the red for the trailing 12 months despite their strong year-to-date comeback. Amazon's single-digit gains in the past 12 months can also be compromised if the e-commerce giant disappoints when reporting earnings next week.

It has become apparent that the backdrop for big tech is turning unfavorable from the government crackdown to the U.S.-China trade war to a global economic slowdown. Adding to the list of worries is their earnings trend— Netflix tanked more than 10% on Thursday on a surprising drop in the subscriptions number. But so far, many investors believe these are just "hiccups" on their mega upward trend.

"It's undeniable they've had a very robust run," said Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Capital. "With the ones that have elevated evaluations where there are a lot of expectations going into their near-term results, when there are hiccups along the way, it's not unreasonable to see them fall in response to that."