Britain's two biggest broadcasters are teaming up on a Netflix rival

Soumya Sriraman, president of Britbox United States and Canada, speaks on stage at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

British broadcaster ITV announced Friday that its upcoming streaming service with the BBC will launch at the end of the year and cost just £5.99 ($7.50) a month.

Called BritBox, the planned streaming platform is a partnership between the U.K.'s two largest broadcasters, and will see them take on Netflix and its dominance in online entertainment. ITV shares popped 2% on the news.

The platform will offer shows including ITV's "Love Island" and "Cleaning Up" as well as old shows like the BBC's "Gavin & Stacey" and "The Office." It will also commission a range of original series exclusive to BritBox.

The venture will be 90%-owned by ITV, while the BBC will have the option to increase its holdings over time to 25%.

A subscription to BritBox will let people watch TV shows in high definition across multiple screens and devices, ITV said. Netflix's basic plan in the U.K. also costs £5.99, but that doesn't let users watch on more than one screen simultaneously.

That means it's technically cheaper than Netflix, which sells its standard multi-screen offering in the U.K. for £8.99 per month. It also undercuts Amazon Prime, which currently costs £7.99 a month.