Missed Amazon Prime Day? You can still find the best back-to-school deals

Americans are going to spend tens of billions of dollars on back-to-school supplies this year. The good news: Shoppers are in a strong position to find deals as retail giants from Amazon to Target and Walmart are in a race to win the orders of school supply buyers.

American families with children in elementary school through high school are expected to spend close to $700 on average this year on back-to-school supplies. That's up nearly $12 from last, according to the National Retail Federation, and will bring total spending to $26.2 billion.

Families with college students spend even more — this year's forecast is for close to $1,000 on average, up from last year's $942.17, and implying a total spend of $54.5. billion. That would represent a slight dip from last year's record-spend, when $55.3 billion was laid out for college students.

Total combined spending for back-to-school/college should near $81 billion, also slightly below last year's record of $82.2 billion. The decline is likely due to less households with children in elementary through high school.

But the numbers are still big, thanks to a solid economy and confident consumer.

"Consumers are in a strong position given the nation's growing economy, and we see this reflected in what they say they will spend on back-to-class items this year," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.