Your five worst spending habits and how to change them

1. You have no idea where the money goes

Spend better by learning what your habits actually are, says certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, founder and president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. Look back at your last 12 months of expenses — your credit card and bank statements will tell you a lot — and categorize your spending. The point is to assemble a complete picture of what you spend on meals, groceries, entertainment, rent, utilities, transportation and debt repayment (whether student loan or other debt). Yes, it's tedious and labor-intensive, Boneparth says. This exercise lets you see your behavior around money. It's not just about saying no but understanding how you can use your money to fund your goals. "Then you can make informed decisions," Boneparth said. "You might even be able to spend more."

2. You lack accountability

Approach money the way you approach fitness, says CFP Chris Kampitsis, a financial planner at the Barnum Financial Group in Elmsford, New York. Do-it-yourself types find it easier to get to the gym or set up their own fitness routine, while others might prefer working with a trainer or nutritionist. "If you're really not good at doing this yourself, there are certified financial planners that help people with cashflow," Boneparth said. If necessary, you might want to look for someone who can drill down into your habits to set you on a smoother path.

3. You buy things at the wrong time

At the first hint of a new season, some people rush to buy appropriate clothes and accessories. "Get in the habit of buying items closer to the end of the season instead of the beginning," Kampitsis said. You can save a lot of money buying a coat in November or December than September, he says. "Same with bathing suits as the summer approaches." Instead of April or May, hold off. By July 4, you'll see deep discounts on all summer clothes.

4. Your bar is too low

If you're patting yourself on the back for minuscule efforts to save, you might want to rethink your strategies. For some people, satisfaction comes from simply taking full advantage of the employer match, says Kampitsis. But compare that with the person who feels saving for retirement means maxing out to the extent the government allows. Set your sights higher. Many companies that auto-enroll their staff in the workplace retirement plan start people saving at 3%. Most experts agree that's inadequate. If you can meet a $400 emergency expense, that's great. Don't rest there. Build up that reserve so you can meet three months' worth of expenses.

5. You don't have any guidelines

