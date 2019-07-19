Pelosi reportedly rejects Trump administration's debt ceiling proposal, talks to continue

Skip Navigation
Trump wades into debate over controversial Fed speech Thursday

In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech Thursday that New York Fed President John Williams delivered.

BlackRock's Fink: CEOs pulling supply chains out of China

Companies aren't waiting for the U.S.-China trade war to be resolved, says the head of the world's biggest money manager.

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams said in a speech that "it's better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold."

US consumer sentiment hits 98.4 in July, vs. 98.5 estimate

These five stocks are the best performers since man landed on the...

Houston, we have liftoff. Fifty years ago, man landed on the moon and McDonald's and a handful of other stocks took off into the stratosphere. Two of them have more fuel in...

Amazon may sue Surescripts after it threatens to cut off data...

Amazon's PillPack was informed this week that it will soon be cut off from patient medication data, according to people familiar with the matter.

Israeli company reportedly has tool that spies on Apple and...

An Israeli cybersecurity company has reportedly developed spyware that can scrape data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft products.

Pelosi reportedly rejects Trump administration's debt ceiling...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the White House's most recent debt ceiling proposal, Bloomberg reports.

Iran rejects Trump's claim that the US Navy destroyed one of its...

The country's Revolutionary Guards say they will soon release

'People are underinvested in equities,' says BlackRock CEO

The U.S. stock market should move higher from near-record current levels, says the co-founder of the world's largest money manager.

Stroopwafels finally find an American audience – here's how

Stroopwafels have become much easier to find, thanks to United Airlines and now McDonald's Stroopwafel McFlurry.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden set to face off again in second...

Frontrunners Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren are set to appear during the first night of Round 2.

Pelosi reportedly rejects Trump administration's debt ceiling proposal, talks to continue

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the White House's most recent debt ceiling proposal, Bloomberg News says.
  • The administration's two-year budget cap agreement asked the Democrats find $150 billion in spending cuts from a list of $574 billion saving opportunities, Democratic official close to the talks say, according to Bloomberg.
  • Pelosi's rejection of the deal, which didn't include any revenue or tax increases, comes after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the market should not be "concerned" about a deal getting passed. 
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addresses the Center for American Progress (CAP) 2019 Ideas Conference in Washington, May 22, 2019.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the White House's most recent debt ceiling proposal, which included $150 billion in spending cuts, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

The White House sent a two-year budget agreement to Pelosi late Thursday, requesting the Democrats select $150 billion in spending cuts from a list of $574 billion saving opportunities, the news service reported, citing a Democratic official close to the talks.

The White House proposal is a starting point, officials told Bloomberg.

Negotiations between the Trump administration and congressional leaders have heightened recently in efforts to reach an agreement before Congress' recess on July 26. Conservative estimates from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say the U.S. could lose its spending ability as early as September.

Pelosi's rejection of the deal, which reportedly didn't include any revenue or tax increases, comes after Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday the market should not be "concerned" about a debt ceiling deal getting passed. 

Mnuchin said neither party wants to put the U.S. government at risk of defaulting.

Both sides are hoping to come to an agreement on Friday in order to get a House vote next week, Bloomberg said.

"[Pelosi] seems to want a deal as much as the president wants a deal, and she should," Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. told CNBC's "Squawk Box " on Friday.

