Dow futures surge more than 100 points on hopes of aggressive easing from the Fed

Taiwan's president plans another stopover in the US. China will...

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to stop over in the U.S. on Friday on her way back from visiting diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, a move that's sure to make...

Bitcoin vs Libra: Here are the key differences between the two...

Libra and bitcoin are different in a lot of ways, from the technology behind them to the way they're used.

Asia stocks trade higher as hopes rise for more easing from the...

Stocks in Asia Pacific advanced in Friday afternoon trade, as comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official led to rising expectations the central bank could ease monetary...

Boeing to take $4.9 billion hit in second quarter on 737 Max...

Boeing will take a nearly $5 billion charge in the second quarter to compensate 737 Max customers as the planes remain grounded.

NY Fed clarifies Williams speech that market took as signal of a...

Earlier, Williams delivered a speech at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in which he said, "It's better to take preventative measures than to wait...

The new 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray guns for Ferrari with first...

The base version of the sports car will punch out 495 horsepower, 40 more than the seventh-generation car and enough to launch it from 0 to 60 in "less than three seconds"...

Japan's worst mass killing since 2001: 33 dead in arson attack on...

Animation fans and Kyoto residents gathered at the site of Japan's worst mass killing in 18 years on Friday, offering flowers and prayers for the 33 people who died in an...

Trump says Navy destroys Iranian drone in 'defensive action'

Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed Iran's drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday in a "defensive action."

Microsoft beats on earnings, stock ticks up

Microsoft beat on top and bottom lines, and guidance was just ahead of expectations, but the company's Azure growth is slowing down.

Cramer: Netflix went from 'easy money to hard money' in one fell...

"We've seen Netflix stumble before, especially maybe after a price hike, but not quite like this," Jim Cramer says.

GOP vote on Trump's "go back" comments was an effort to absolve...

They also voted to absolve themselves, their party and the voters who elected them – like the ones Trump inspired to chant "send her back" at a rally Wednesday in North...

BMW, Tencent to open computing center in China for self-driving...

The computing center launched by BMW and Tencent will start operations by the end of the year. It will provide cars with data-crunching capabilities to help them drive...

US Markets

Dow futures surge more than 100 points on hopes of aggressive easing from the Fed

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • Investors will be monitoring sounds from the central bank after a spokesperson for the New York Fed moved to clarify its president John Williams' comments, telling CNBC that he was drawing from academic research, not hinting at potential policy actions at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
  • American Express and BlackRock are among those reporting earnings before the bell on Friday.

U.S. stock index futures continued to surge Friday morning after two influential Federal Reserve officials hinted at more aggressive policy easing from the central bank.

At around 2:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up by 111 points and implied a positive open of around 102 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also seen climbing.

Stocks had been heading south on Thursday until New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank needed to "act quickly" when the economy was slowing and rates were low, adding in a speech that it is "better to take preventative measures than wait for disaster to unfold."

The S&P 500 reversed its trajectory to close 0.4% higher at 2,995.11, led by a 0.8% gain in consumer staples, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also finished the session marginally in positive territory..

However, a spokesperson for the New York Fed moved to cool the speculation arising from Williams' comments, telling CNBC that he was drawing from academic research, not hinting at potential policy actions at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Investors on Thursday digested a mixed flurry of corporate earnings, as Netflix shares plummeted more than 10% after the streaming giant reported a surprise loss in U.S. subscribers, while Microsoft shares hit record highs after it beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

IBM reported its fourth consecutive revenue decline, while Morgan Stanley beat expectations.

American Express and BlackRock are among those reporting before the bell on Friday.

Investors will also be monitoring another escalation of tensions in the Middle East, after President Trump said a U.S. Navy ship destroyed an Iranian drone in a "defensive action" in the Strait of Hormuz.

- CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

